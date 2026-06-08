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WhatsApp Multi-Account Support on iOS Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users

WhatsApp supports two accounts on iOS, with conversations, notifications, and account preferences kept separate for each profile.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 16:23 IST
WhatsApp Multi-Account Support on iOS Reportedly Rolling Out to More Users

Photo Credit: Pixabay

WhatsApp lets users switch accounts within the app

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Highlights
  • Users no longer need WhatsApp Business for a second account
  • Users can add accounts using a number or QR code
  • The rollout is reaching users in phases across iOS devices
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WhatsApp is widely rolling out its multi-account feature on iOS, allowing users to manage two accounts on the same iPhone without relying on separate devices or the WhatsApp Business app, according to details shared by a feature tracker. It allows users to maintain separate profiles within the same messaging application. Although WhatsApp announced the functionality earlier this year, availability had remained limited. The latest update expands access to more users and offers a simpler way to manage different personal and work conversations on one phone.

WhatsApp iOS Users Can Now Switch Between Two Accounts Easily

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the broader rollout is taking place through WhatsApp for iOS version 26.22.76. The expansion comes roughly three months after WhatsApp first announced support for multiple accounts on iPhones. The rollout is taking place in phases, so some users may receive the feature later than others.

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The feature allows users to add a second WhatsApp profile and keep information associated with each account isolated from the other. Before the wider rollout, users who wanted to use more than one WhatsApp account on an iPhone typically relied on alternative solutions. This often involved installing WhatsApp Business alongside the standard app or registering a second account on another smartphone.

The report states that users can add another account from the account management section within WhatsApp. They can either register the account using a second phone number or scan a QR code to configure it as a linked device.

Once the setup process is complete, users can switch between accounts without signing in again. According to report, a long press on the You tab offers a quicker way to move between profiles, while tapping the tab displays all accounts linked to the app.

The feature tracker notes that WhatsApp currently supports two accounts on iOS, with conversations, notifications, and account preferences kept separate for each profile.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Multi Account Support, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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