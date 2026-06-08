WhatsApp is widely rolling out its multi-account feature on iOS, allowing users to manage two accounts on the same iPhone without relying on separate devices or the WhatsApp Business app, according to details shared by a feature tracker. It allows users to maintain separate profiles within the same messaging application. Although WhatsApp announced the functionality earlier this year, availability had remained limited. The latest update expands access to more users and offers a simpler way to manage different personal and work conversations on one phone.

WhatsApp iOS Users Can Now Switch Between Two Accounts Easily

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the broader rollout is taking place through WhatsApp for iOS version 26.22.76. The expansion comes roughly three months after WhatsApp first announced support for multiple accounts on iPhones. The rollout is taking place in phases, so some users may receive the feature later than others.

The feature allows users to add a second WhatsApp profile and keep information associated with each account isolated from the other. Before the wider rollout, users who wanted to use more than one WhatsApp account on an iPhone typically relied on alternative solutions. This often involved installing WhatsApp Business alongside the standard app or registering a second account on another smartphone.

The report states that users can add another account from the account management section within WhatsApp. They can either register the account using a second phone number or scan a QR code to configure it as a linked device.

Once the setup process is complete, users can switch between accounts without signing in again. According to report, a long press on the You tab offers a quicker way to move between profiles, while tapping the tab displays all accounts linked to the app.

The feature tracker notes that WhatsApp currently supports two accounts on iOS, with conversations, notifications, and account preferences kept separate for each profile.