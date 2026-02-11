Technology News
Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Heated Rivalry is a Canadian Sports romance drama series that is dropping soon on digital screens. The series explores themes of romance, emotions, and drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2026 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Heated Rivalry will make its digital premiere on February 20th.

  • Heated Rivalry is a Canadian Sports Romance drama series
  • It is based on the novel series by Rachel Reid
  • Streaming begins on Feb 20th, 2026, only on Lionsgate Play
Based on the Game Changers Novel series by Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry is a Canadian Sports drama that is ready to entertain viewers on digital screens. The series revolves around two on-ice rivals whose friends-with-enemies romance soon turns into real love when they begin to develop feelings and a connection for each other. As this couple navigates their way, they are confronted by intense public obligations, hidden professional battles, and an intimate passion. The series is packed with high-voltage drama and emotional sequences.

When and Where to Watch Heated Rivalry

The series will make its digital premiere on February 20, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Heated Rivalry

The series follows two rivals, Shane (Played by Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Played by Connor Storrie), the Superstar NHL Players, who are completely opposite to each other in the games. However, behind the ring lies their hidden romance, which has been fostering since their teenage years. The plot takes a twist when the feelings between the two jump over their enemies-with-benefits perception and eventually lead them confess their true feelings to each other. The duo now must navigate their relationship through media scrutiny and overcome their fears while making it official in public.

Cast and Crew of Heated Rivalry

Created by Jacob Tierney, this series stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the lead roles. The other supporting cast members are Francois Arnaud, Franco Lo Presti, Callan Potter, Christina Chang, and more. The cinematography has been done by Jackson Parrell, while Veronique Barbe is the editor.

Reception of Heated Rivalry

This series landed on the Television on November 28th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from the viewers. The IMDb rating of the series is 8.9/10.

 

Heated Rivalry, Canadian Sports romance drama, Lionsgate Play, IMDb
