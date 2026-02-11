Maruva Tarama OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Maruva Tarama is a romantic musical drama with the smell of classic love stories in it and resonates with the young audience, too. " Amid the emotional collision of love, duty, and fate, the film plays out like a lingering tune you can't get out of your head after it is all over. The hit pair's film will now stream on OTT platforms after a fabulous run at theatres, just in time for Valentine's Day. With love in the air, melodious songs, and touching emotions, Maruva Tarama is definitely an ideal watch to make your Valentine's Day special on ETV Win.

When and Where to Watch Maruva Tarama

Maruva Tarama will stream exclusively on ETV Win from February 14, 2026. The film will be available to stream for viewers on Valentine's Day with a subscription to the platform.

Trailer and Plot of Maruva Tarama

The story opens at a calm Goan restaurant, where Anvi has gone to meet a naval officer for an arranged marriage discussion. She's poised, confident, and comes from money. Everything seems perfect on paper. But there is one fact she can't deny — her heart already belongs to someone else. Anvi rejects the offer, making way for a bittersweet love triangle, but there's soulful music to amplify the agony of separation and true love.

Cast and Crew of Maruva Tarama

Maruva Tarama is led by Hariish Dhanunjaya, Athulya Chandra, and Avantika. Their performances carry a sense of authenticity and emotional weight to the narrative. The film is directed and penned by Chaitanya Varma, who tells the tale with some dignity and grace. He tells stories that are emotional rather than burdened with heavy drama, and the characters sparkle naturally.

Reception of Maruva Tarama

The film was received well, boasts an IMDb score of 9.2, and this movie is ideal for your Valentine's Day viewing.