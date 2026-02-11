The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film

Written and directed by Praveen Krishnaraja, The Maadhar is a Tamil thriller short film that has finally landed on your digital screens. The film revolves around a young woman who becomes a victim of online harassment and is later kidnapped and murdered. Devastated by the killing, her father and sister then embark on a mission to find the culprits and end up delivering eerie punishments. The sequences of the film are heavily intense and keep the viewers glued to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch The Maadhar

The film is now streaming on OTTPlus. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Maadhar

This gripping tale of revenge follows a young woman who becomes trapped in an online harassment and faces betrayal. Further, the plot takes a dark turn when she is abducted and kidnapped. That's when her grieving father and sister decide to seek revenge and embark on a mission to punish the culprits. As the duo hunts for the killers, the sequences of the film get dark and intense. From unconventional punishments to nerve-wrenching scenes, this film serves as the perfect crime thriller.

Cast and Crew of The Maadhar

The film stars Rashika Arulchelvam, Goabi Ramanan P, VD Paul Ra, Rubashalini Rajkumar, PT Selvam, and more in prominent roles. The background score has been delivered by Shangarjan Jeyavaratharajan and Sanjit Lucksman, while Praveen Krishnaraja is the writer, director, and producer of the film.

Reception of The Maadhar

The film has recently landed on the screens, and the response has been outstanding. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.1/10.