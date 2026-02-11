Technology News
The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film

The Maadhar is a Tamil short thriller film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film explores themes of revenge, crime, and intense drama. The sequences are chilling and gripping.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2026 17:43 IST
The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film

Photo Credit: OTT

The Maadhar is now streaming on OTTPlus.

  • The Maadhar is a Tamil Short Thriller Film
  • Praveen Krishnaraja has written, directed, and produced the film
  • Streaming now, only on OTTPlay
Written and directed by Praveen Krishnaraja, The Maadhar is a Tamil thriller short film that has finally landed on your digital screens. The film revolves around a young woman who becomes a victim of online harassment and is later kidnapped and murdered. Devastated by the killing, her father and sister then embark on a mission to find the culprits and end up delivering eerie punishments. The sequences of the film are heavily intense and keep the viewers glued to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch The Maadhar

The film is now streaming on OTTPlus. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Maadhar

This gripping tale of revenge follows a young woman who becomes trapped in an online harassment and faces betrayal. Further, the plot takes a dark turn when she is abducted and kidnapped. That's when her grieving father and sister decide to seek revenge and embark on a mission to punish the culprits. As the duo hunts for the killers, the sequences of the film get dark and intense. From unconventional punishments to nerve-wrenching scenes, this film serves as the perfect crime thriller.

Cast and Crew of The Maadhar

The film stars Rashika Arulchelvam, Goabi Ramanan P, VD Paul Ra, Rubashalini Rajkumar, PT Selvam, and more in prominent roles. The background score has been delivered by Shangarjan Jeyavaratharajan and Sanjit Lucksman, while Praveen Krishnaraja is the writer, director, and producer of the film.

Reception of The Maadhar

The film has recently landed on the screens, and the response has been outstanding. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.1/10.

 

Further reading: The Maadhar, Tamil short thriller film, OTTPlus., IMDb
Nothing‘s Essential Apps Builder Now in Beta; Lets Users Vibe Code Personalised Apps
iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch at Last Year's Prices Despite Rising Component Costs
The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Listed on UAE's TDRA Database, Might Launch Soon
  2. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Gets a New Colour Option Ahead of Valentine's Day
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Specs Leak As Galaxy Unpacked Nears
  4. Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Renders Leaked Again: See Design and Colourways
  6. Google's Pixel 10a Store Page Mentions FaceTime Calls, But There's a Catch
  7. Hackers Targeted Crypto CEO via Fake Zoom Meetings Using This Scam
  8. Leaked Live Images of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Offer a Peek at Its Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Be Available via These E-Commerce Platforms
  10. Google Maps' New AI Feature Could Let You Chat About Places and Routes
