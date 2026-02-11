The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film

The Maadhar is a Tamil short thriller film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film explores themes of revenge, crime, and intense drama. The sequences are chilling and gripping.
Written and directed by Praveen Krishnaraja, The Maadhar is a Tamil thriller short film that has finally landed on your digital screens. The film revolves around a young woman who becomes a victim of online harassment and is later kidnapped and murdered. Devastated by the killing, her father and sister then embark on a mission to find the culprits and end up delivering eerie punishments. The sequences of the film are heavily intense and keep the viewers glued to their seats until the end.
The film is now streaming on OTTPlus. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.
The film stars Rashika Arulchelvam, Goabi Ramanan P, VD Paul Ra, Rubashalini Rajkumar, PT Selvam, and more in prominent roles. The background score has been delivered by Shangarjan Jeyavaratharajan and Sanjit Lucksman, while Praveen Krishnaraja is the writer, director, and producer of the film.
The film has recently landed on the screens, and the response has been outstanding. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.1/10.
