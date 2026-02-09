Finding the best gaming earbuds under Rs. 5,000 can make a real difference if you play regularly on your phone or tablet. Good earbuds help you hear footsteps clearly, reduce audio lag, and stay comfortable during long sessions. In this feature, we have picked a set of options that focus on gaming-friendly performance while still working well for music and everyday use.

Best Gaming Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India

Here, we will cover the Spigen Audio SA-TW P20, Boat Nirvana Crown, CrossBeats Fury Max, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, and GoBoult Astra Neo. Each model offers a different mix of sound tuning, battery life, and low-latency features. If you want an affordable pair of earbuds that can keep up with your gaming, these are worth checking out.

Spigen Audio SA-TW P20

The Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 offers up to 40dB active noise cancellation and uses 10mm LCP graphene dynamic drivers for audio output. It includes a low-latency mode aimed at gaming and supports sound customisation through the Spigen Audio app, which provides preset profiles and an equaliser.

Battery life is claimed to reach up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, carry an IPX5 water resistance rating, and feature touch controls for playback and call management.

Key Specifications

Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 40dB ANC

Drivers: 10mm LCP Graphene dynamic drivers

Gaming Mode: Low-latency audio for gaming

Battery Life: Up to 7.5 hours on a single charge

Total Battery Life: Up to 30 hours with the charging case

App Support: Spigen Audio App with 5 preset sound profiles

Equaliser: Customisable EQ settings

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Water Resistance: IPX5 rating

Controls: Touch controls for playback and calls

Optional Accessory: Spigen Rugged Armor protective case available separately or in bundle

Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 Price in India

The Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 gaming TWS earbuds can be bought at Rs. 3,799 in India through Amazon.

Boat Nirvana Crown

The Boat Nirvana Crown features dual 10mm drivers and supports up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation. It offers a 50ms low-latency Beast mode for gaming and uses Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity, along with multipoint pairing. The earbuds include six microphones with AI-based noise reduction for calls and support spatial audio.

The charging case adds a rotational crown for volume control, ring LED indicators, haptic feedback, and onboard controls. Fast charging is claimed to provide 180 minutes of playback from a 10-minute charge, and the earbuds carry an IPX4 rating.

Key Specifications

Dual 10mm drivers

Up to 50dB Hybrid ANC

Bluetooth 6.0 with BEAST Mode (50ms)

6 mics with AI-ENx noise cancellation

Spatial Audio

Multipoint connectivity

In-ear detection

ASAP Charge (10 mins = 180 mins)

IPX4 water resistance

Rotational crown volume control

Haptic feedback and LED indicators

Charging: Case 90 mins, Earbuds 30 mins

Boat Nirvana Crown Price in India

In India, the Boat Nirvana Crown can be purchased at Rs. 2,499 via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website and select retail stores.

CrossBeats Fury Max

The CrossBeats Fury Max comes with 14.2mm titanium drivers and supports a claimed ultra-low latency game mode of 30ms. It uses Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC and SBC codecs and offers compatibility with Android, iOS, and Windows devices. The earbuds include six microphones with environmental noise cancellation for calls and support voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.

Total battery life is claimed to reach up to 100 hours with the charging case, while charging takes about 60 minutes via USB Type-C. The case also features RGB lighting, and the earbuds use touch controls.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 14.2mm titanium

Frequency Response: 20Hz–20kHz

Microphones: 6 (3 per earbud) with ENC

Bluetooth: 5.4, range up to 10m

Codecs/Profiles: AAC, SBC, HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

Gaming Mode: 30ms low-latency

Battery: Claimed up to 100 hours total

Charging: USB Type-C, 60 mins full charge

Controls: Touch controls

Voice Assistants: Siri, Google Assistant

RGB Lighting: Yes (case)

Weight: 4g earbuds, 52g total with case

Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows

CrossBeats Fury Max Price in India

The CrossBeats Fury Max costs Rs. 2,299 in India and is available via Amazon.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r uses 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and provides three preset EQ options, along with a six-band custom equaliser through Sound Master EQ. It supports OnePlus 3D Audio to create a 360-degree soundstage and relies on dual microphones with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation for clearer voice calls.

The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity, while a gaming mode enables up to 47ms low-latency performance. Features such as AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Find My Earbuds, and tap-based voice assistant access are also included. Battery life is claimed at up to 54 hours with the case, and the earbuds carry an IP55 rating.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic

Audio: OnePlus 3D Audio, 360-degree soundstage

EQ: 3 preset modes + 6-band custom EQ (Sound Master EQ)

Mics: Dual mic with AI ENC for calls

Bluetooth: 5.4 + Google Fast Pair

Connectivity: Dual-device support

Gaming Mode: Up to 47ms low latency

Smart Tools: AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Find My Earbuds

Voice Assistant: Tap gesture support

Battery: Claimed up to 54 hours with case

Certification: TÜV Rheinland Battery Health

Rating: IP55 dust and water resistance (earbuds only)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India

Currently, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is available for purchase in India for Rs. 1,599.

GoBoult Astra Neo

The GoBoult Astra Neo uses 13mm BoomX drivers and offers a 40ms low-latency setting aimed at gaming. It comes with four microphones supported by environmental noise reduction for clearer voice calls and supports Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair for faster connections.

The earbuds also include Mode Sync LED lighting and touch-based controls for playback, calls, and gaming mode. Total battery backup is claimed at up to 70 hours, while a 10-minute charge is said to deliver around 100 minutes of listening time.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 13mm BoomX drivers

Audio Output: Deep bass, crisp highs

Low Latency Mode: 40ms gaming mode

Microphones: Quad mic setup

Call Noise Reduction: Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.4

Pairing Feature: Blink & Pair technology

Connectivity: Stable wireless connection

Battery Life: Claimed up to 70 hours total playback

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge gives 100 minutes playtime

Lighting: Mode Sync LED lights

Controls: Touch controls for calls, music, and gaming mode

GoBoult Astra Neo Price in India

The GoBoult Astra Neo is priced in India presently at Rs. 1,099 on Amazon.