Best Gaming Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India: Boat Nirvana Crown, CrossBeats Fury Max, and More

These earbuds offer a mix of good sound, battery life, and low-latency gaming support at an affordable price.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 18:59 IST
Best Gaming Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India: Boat Nirvana Crown, CrossBeats Fury Max, and More

Best Gaming Earbuds Under Rs 5,000: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r claims to offer 47ms low latency

Highlights
  • Spigen SA-TW P20 offers 40dB ANC and 10mm graphene drivers
  • Boat Nirvana Crown adds 50dB Hybrid ANC and Bluetooth 6.0
  • CrossBeats Fury Max claims 30ms latency and up to 100 hours battery
Finding the best gaming earbuds under Rs. 5,000 can make a real difference if you play regularly on your phone or tablet. Good earbuds help you hear footsteps clearly, reduce audio lag, and stay comfortable during long sessions. In this feature, we have picked a set of options that focus on gaming-friendly performance while still working well for music and everyday use.

Best Gaming Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India

Here, we will cover the Spigen Audio SA-TW P20, Boat Nirvana Crown, CrossBeats Fury Max, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, and GoBoult Astra Neo. Each model offers a different mix of sound tuning, battery life, and low-latency features. If you want an affordable pair of earbuds that can keep up with your gaming, these are worth checking out.

Spigen Audio SA-TW P20

The Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 offers up to 40dB active noise cancellation and uses 10mm LCP graphene dynamic drivers for audio output. It includes a low-latency mode aimed at gaming and supports sound customisation through the Spigen Audio app, which provides preset profiles and an equaliser.Spigen Audio SA TW P20 spigen inline Spigen Audio SA-TW P20

Battery life is claimed to reach up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, carry an IPX5 water resistance rating, and feature touch controls for playback and call management.

Key Specifications

  • Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 40dB ANC
  • Drivers: 10mm LCP Graphene dynamic drivers
  • Gaming Mode: Low-latency audio for gaming
  • Battery Life: Up to 7.5 hours on a single charge
  • Total Battery Life: Up to 30 hours with the charging case
  • App Support: Spigen Audio App with 5 preset sound profiles
  • Equaliser: Customisable EQ settings
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
  • Water Resistance: IPX5 rating
  • Controls: Touch controls for playback and calls
  • Optional Accessory: Spigen Rugged Armor protective case available separately or in bundle

Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 Price in India

The Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 gaming TWS earbuds can be bought at Rs. 3,799 in India through Amazon.

Boat Nirvana Crown

The Boat Nirvana Crown features dual 10mm drivers and supports up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation. It offers a 50ms low-latency Beast mode for gaming and uses Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity, along with multipoint pairing. The earbuds include six microphones with AI-based noise reduction for calls and support spatial audio.boat nirvana crown boat inline Boat Nirvana Crown

The charging case adds a rotational crown for volume control, ring LED indicators, haptic feedback, and onboard controls. Fast charging is claimed to provide 180 minutes of playback from a 10-minute charge, and the earbuds carry an IPX4 rating.

Key Specifications

  • Dual 10mm drivers
  • Up to 50dB Hybrid ANC
  • Bluetooth 6.0 with BEAST Mode (50ms)
  • 6 mics with AI-ENx noise cancellation
  • Spatial Audio
  • Multipoint connectivity
  • In-ear detection
  • ASAP Charge (10 mins = 180 mins)
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Rotational crown volume control
  • Haptic feedback and LED indicators
  • Charging: Case 90 mins, Earbuds 30 mins

Boat Nirvana Crown Price in India

In India, the Boat Nirvana Crown can be purchased at Rs. 2,499 via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website and select retail stores.

CrossBeats Fury Max

The CrossBeats Fury Max comes with 14.2mm titanium drivers and supports a claimed ultra-low latency game mode of 30ms. It uses Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC and SBC codecs and offers compatibility with Android, iOS, and Windows devices. The earbuds include six microphones with environmental noise cancellation for calls and support voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.crossbeats fury max crossbeats inline Crossbeats Fury max

Total battery life is claimed to reach up to 100 hours with the charging case, while charging takes about 60 minutes via USB Type-C. The case also features RGB lighting, and the earbuds use touch controls.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 14.2mm titanium
  • Frequency Response: 20Hz–20kHz
  • Microphones: 6 (3 per earbud) with ENC
  • Bluetooth: 5.4, range up to 10m
  • Codecs/Profiles: AAC, SBC, HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP
  • Gaming Mode: 30ms low-latency
  • Battery: Claimed up to 100 hours total
  • Charging: USB Type-C, 60 mins full charge
  • Controls: Touch controls
  • Voice Assistants: Siri, Google Assistant
  • RGB Lighting: Yes (case)
  • Weight: 4g earbuds, 52g total with case
  • Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows

CrossBeats Fury Max Price in India

The CrossBeats Fury Max costs Rs. 2,299 in India and is available via Amazon.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r uses 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and provides three preset EQ options, along with a six-band custom equaliser through Sound Master EQ. It supports OnePlus 3D Audio to create a 360-degree soundstage and relies on dual microphones with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation for clearer voice calls.oneplus nord buds 3r gadgets 360 inline oneplus nord buds 3r

The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity, while a gaming mode enables up to 47ms low-latency performance. Features such as AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Find My Earbuds, and tap-based voice assistant access are also included. Battery life is claimed at up to 54 hours with the case, and the earbuds carry an IP55 rating.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic
  • Audio: OnePlus 3D Audio, 360-degree soundstage
  • EQ: 3 preset modes + 6-band custom EQ (Sound Master EQ)
  • Mics: Dual mic with AI ENC for calls
  • Bluetooth: 5.4 + Google Fast Pair
  • Connectivity: Dual-device support
  • Gaming Mode: Up to 47ms low latency
  • Smart Tools: AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Find My Earbuds
  • Voice Assistant: Tap gesture support
  • Battery: Claimed up to 54 hours with case
  • Certification: TÜV Rheinland Battery Health
  • Rating: IP55 dust and water resistance (earbuds only)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India

Currently, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is available for purchase in India for Rs. 1,599.

GoBoult Astra Neo

The GoBoult Astra Neo uses 13mm BoomX drivers and offers a 40ms low-latency setting aimed at gaming. It comes with four microphones supported by environmental noise reduction for clearer voice calls and supports Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair for faster connections.goboult astra neo goboult inline goboult astra neo

The earbuds also include Mode Sync LED lighting and touch-based controls for playback, calls, and gaming mode. Total battery backup is claimed at up to 70 hours, while a 10-minute charge is said to deliver around 100 minutes of listening time.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 13mm BoomX drivers
  • Audio Output: Deep bass, crisp highs
  • Low Latency Mode: 40ms gaming mode
  • Microphones: Quad mic setup
  • Call Noise Reduction: Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
  • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.4
  • Pairing Feature: Blink & Pair technology
  • Connectivity: Stable wireless connection
  • Battery Life: Claimed up to 70 hours total playback
  • Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge gives 100 minutes playtime
  • Lighting: Mode Sync LED lights
  • Controls: Touch controls for calls, music, and gaming mode

GoBoult Astra Neo Price in India

The GoBoult Astra Neo is priced in India presently at Rs. 1,099 on Amazon.

Comments

Spigen Audio SA-TW P20, Boat Nirvana Crown, CrossBeats Fury Max, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, GoBoult Astra Neo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
