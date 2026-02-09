These earbuds offer a mix of good sound, battery life, and low-latency gaming support at an affordable price.
Finding the best gaming earbuds under Rs. 5,000 can make a real difference if you play regularly on your phone or tablet. Good earbuds help you hear footsteps clearly, reduce audio lag, and stay comfortable during long sessions. In this feature, we have picked a set of options that focus on gaming-friendly performance while still working well for music and everyday use.
Here, we will cover the Spigen Audio SA-TW P20, Boat Nirvana Crown, CrossBeats Fury Max, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, and GoBoult Astra Neo. Each model offers a different mix of sound tuning, battery life, and low-latency features. If you want an affordable pair of earbuds that can keep up with your gaming, these are worth checking out.
The Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 offers up to 40dB active noise cancellation and uses 10mm LCP graphene dynamic drivers for audio output. It includes a low-latency mode aimed at gaming and supports sound customisation through the Spigen Audio app, which provides preset profiles and an equaliser.
Battery life is claimed to reach up to 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, carry an IPX5 water resistance rating, and feature touch controls for playback and call management.
The Spigen Audio SA-TW P20 gaming TWS earbuds can be bought at Rs. 3,799 in India through Amazon.
The Boat Nirvana Crown features dual 10mm drivers and supports up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation. It offers a 50ms low-latency Beast mode for gaming and uses Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity, along with multipoint pairing. The earbuds include six microphones with AI-based noise reduction for calls and support spatial audio.
The charging case adds a rotational crown for volume control, ring LED indicators, haptic feedback, and onboard controls. Fast charging is claimed to provide 180 minutes of playback from a 10-minute charge, and the earbuds carry an IPX4 rating.
In India, the Boat Nirvana Crown can be purchased at Rs. 2,499 via Amazon, Flipkart, the official Boat website and select retail stores.
The CrossBeats Fury Max comes with 14.2mm titanium drivers and supports a claimed ultra-low latency game mode of 30ms. It uses Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC and SBC codecs and offers compatibility with Android, iOS, and Windows devices. The earbuds include six microphones with environmental noise cancellation for calls and support voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.
Total battery life is claimed to reach up to 100 hours with the charging case, while charging takes about 60 minutes via USB Type-C. The case also features RGB lighting, and the earbuds use touch controls.
The CrossBeats Fury Max costs Rs. 2,299 in India and is available via Amazon.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r uses 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and provides three preset EQ options, along with a six-band custom equaliser through Sound Master EQ. It supports OnePlus 3D Audio to create a 360-degree soundstage and relies on dual microphones with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation for clearer voice calls.
The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connectivity, while a gaming mode enables up to 47ms low-latency performance. Features such as AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Find My Earbuds, and tap-based voice assistant access are also included. Battery life is claimed at up to 54 hours with the case, and the earbuds carry an IP55 rating.
Currently, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is available for purchase in India for Rs. 1,599.
The GoBoult Astra Neo uses 13mm BoomX drivers and offers a 40ms low-latency setting aimed at gaming. It comes with four microphones supported by environmental noise reduction for clearer voice calls and supports Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair for faster connections.
The earbuds also include Mode Sync LED lighting and touch-based controls for playback, calls, and gaming mode. Total battery backup is claimed at up to 70 hours, while a 10-minute charge is said to deliver around 100 minutes of listening time.
The GoBoult Astra Neo is priced in India presently at Rs. 1,099 on Amazon.
