  Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 February 2026 09:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 is reported to receive a slight price hike
  • Samsung is expected to make minor upgrades to Galaxy S26 lineup
  • The handsets will be launched at Galaxy Unpacked on February 25
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is all set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month, comprising the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. Ahead of their anticipated debut, full specifications and pricing of the upcoming handsets have been leaked. The vanilla Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models are expected to feature minor upgrades in terms of battery, camera, display, and more, while the Ultra variant could get an upgrade to a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price (Expected)

German publication WinFuture listed the complete specifications and pricing of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 price is expected to start at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,700), while the Galaxy S26+ could be priced at EUR 1,269 (roughly Rs. 1,36,800) for the base RAM and storage variant.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly cost “at least” EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,58,400). All three handsets are expected to be available at least in white, blue, black, and purple colour options.

For comparison, the Galaxy S25 launch price was set at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500), while the S25+ cost EUR 1,169 (roughly Rs. 1,24,900). The Galaxy S25 Ultra was priced at EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,56,900) for the base storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Specifications (Expected)

According to the report, the Galaxy S26 will feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S26+, meanwhile, may sport a larger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (1,440 x 3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays are expected to come with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are reported to be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handsets may run on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

Samsung could equip the Galaxy S26 and S26+ models with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phones may have a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the upcoming handsets will reportedly include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy S26 is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging support, while the Plus model's 4,900mAh cell could support fast charging at 45W.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is reported to measure 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm in terms of dimensions and tip the scales at 167g. The S26+, meanwhile, could weigh 190g and measure 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm in terms of dimensions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications

The report also revealed the specifications of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400 x 3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The handset will reportedly be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

The handset is said to have a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS and an f/1.4 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view and f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, it may sport the same selfie camera as the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S26 Ultra are reported to be the same as the standard variants. It could measure 1163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm in terms of dimensions and tip the scales at 214g. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging at 60W.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch, Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
