Motorola's official-looking renders of the Edge 70 Fusion have leaked online again, with the latest images aligning closely with earlier leaks and offering a clearer look at the handset's design. The renders suggest the phone will retain a slim profile, curved edges, and a familiar camera module design. The Edge 70 Fusion is expected to join the standard Motorola Edge 70, which launched in India in December 2025, as part of the company's mid-range lineup.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Renders Suggest Textured Finish, Curved AMOLED Screen

Renders of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, leaked by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), suggest Motorola is sticking with a sleek look, featuring a slim profile and curved edges. On the back, the handset appears to sport a textured panel with the Motorola logo placed at the centre. A slightly raised square camera module with rounded corners sits in the top-left, housing three camera cutouts along with an LED flash.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion leaked image

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

The images showing the side profile of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion suggest it has a slightly curved frame with a smooth metallic finish. The power button and volume rocker are visible on the right edge. From the front, the renders show a curved display with narrow bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The screen edges appear to taper into the frame, reinforcing the device's premium styling.

The renders also indicate multiple colour options, including mint green, purple, light silver-blue, and a darker grey or black variant. The same tipster previously suggested that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will likely come in Pantone-certified Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette shades.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion recently appeared on Geekbench with 1,215 single core and 3,186 multi core scores. It is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging support.

The handset may sport a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel sensor-led triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It may feature an IP68 and IP69-rated dust and water-resistant design, along with MIL-STD-810H durability certification.