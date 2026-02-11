Technology News
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders and Marketing Images

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion recently appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 14:24 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders and Marketing Images

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion may come in Pantone-certified shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion may feature a curved AMOLED display, slim bezels
  • Renders show a centred hole-punch selfie camera on the front
  • Leaks suggest a textured back panel with triple rear cameras
Motorola's official-looking renders of the Edge 70 Fusion have leaked online again, with the latest images aligning closely with earlier leaks and offering a clearer look at the handset's design. The renders suggest the phone will retain a slim profile, curved edges, and a familiar camera module design. The Edge 70 Fusion is expected to join the standard Motorola Edge 70, which launched in India in December 2025, as part of the company's mid-range lineup.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Renders Suggest Textured Finish, Curved AMOLED Screen

Renders of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, leaked by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), suggest Motorola is sticking with a sleek look, featuring a slim profile and curved edges. On the back, the handset appears to sport a textured panel with the Motorola logo placed at the centre. A slightly raised square camera module with rounded corners sits in the top-left, housing three camera cutouts along with an LED flash.

motorola Edge 70 fusion x evleaks inline Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion leaked image
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

The images showing the side profile of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion suggest it has a slightly curved frame with a smooth metallic finish. The power button and volume rocker are visible on the right edge. From the front, the renders show a curved display with narrow bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The screen edges appear to taper into the frame, reinforcing the device's premium styling.

The renders also indicate multiple colour options, including mint green, purple, light silver-blue, and a darker grey or black variant. The same tipster previously suggested that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will likely come in Pantone-certified Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette shades.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion recently appeared on Geekbench with 1,215 single core and 3,186 multi core scores. It is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging support.

The handset may sport a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel sensor-led triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It may feature an IP68 and IP69-rated dust and water-resistant design, along with MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Colour Options, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
