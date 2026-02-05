Active noise cancellation (ANC) has quickly become one of the most sought-after features on wireless headphones, especially for users who want to block out traffic, office chatter, or constant background noise while travelling. The good news is that you no longer need to spend a fortune to get a solid ANC experience. Several brands now offer feature-packed wireless headphones under Rs. 10,000, combining effective noise reduction with strong audio performance, long battery life, and modern extras like app-based controls, multipoint connectivity, and comfortable designs for all-day use.

Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10,000 in India

Whether you want a pair for work calls, music, or immersive movie sessions, there are plenty of reliable choices in this price segment. In this list, we cover the Noise Master Buds Max, Sony WH-CH720N, Skullcandy Hesh ANC, Soundcore Space One, and JBL Tune 770NC.

Noise Master Buds Max

The Noise Master Buds Max are over-ear headphones that feature Sound by Bose tuning along with ANC claimed to block up to 40dB of noise. They also support Adaptive ANC and a Transparency Mode for letting in ambient sound during conversations. The headset uses 40mm drivers with LHDC 5.0 codec support and offers a 20Hz–20,000Hz frequency response.

It includes five microphones with ENC filters for clearer calls, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with dual-device pairing, and an IPX4 rating. Battery life is claimed at up to 60 hours, while a 10-minute charge is said to deliver 10 hours of playback, with full charging in 60 minutes via USB Type-C.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 40mm, Sound by Bose tuning

ANC: Up to 40dB (claimed), Adaptive ANC, Transparency

Codec: LHDC 5.0

Mics: 5 with ENC, Dynamic EQ

Bluetooth: 5.4, 10m range, dual-device pairing

Battery (claimed): Up to 60 hours

Fast charge: 10 min for 10 hours

Charging: USB-C, full in 60 min

Weight: 262g, IPX4 rated

Noise Master Buds Max Price in India

The Noise Master Buds Max currently costs Rs. 9,999 in India via Amazon.

Sony WH-CH720N

The Sony WH-CH720N is a lightweight over-ear wireless headphone that offers active noise cancellation along with an Ambient Sound mode for situational awareness. It uses 30mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Battery life is claimed at up to 35 hours of music playback with ANC enabled and up to 40 hours with noise cancelling turned off, while charging takes around 3.5 hours via USB. The headset also supports wired listening through a detachable 1.2m cable and weighs about 182g.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 30mm dynamic

ANC: Yes + Ambient Sound Mode

Bluetooth: 5.2 (SBC, AAC)

Battery (claimed): 35h ANC on, 40h ANC off

Charging: ~3.5h via USB

Weight: ~182g

Wired mode: Detachable 1.2m cable

Range: Up to 10m

Sony WH-CH720N Price in India

In India, the price of the Sony WH-CH720N is presently set at Rs. 8,943.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC is a Bluetooth over-ear headphone that offers active noise cancellation supported by four microphones for digital noise reduction. It uses 40mm drivers with a 20Hz–20kHz frequency response and 32-ohm impedance for balanced audio output.

Battery life is claimed at up to 22 hours on a full charge, while a 10-minute rapid charge is said to deliver around three hours of playback. The headset also includes an Ambient Mode for quick awareness of surroundings, along with cushioned earcups.

Key Specifications

Bluetooth: Version 5.0

Drivers: 40mm

Active Noise Cancellation: Yes, with 4 microphones

Ambient Mode: Yes

Battery life (claimed): Up to 22 hours

Fast charging: 10 minutes for 3 hours playback

Impedance: 32Ω ±15%

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

THD: <3%

Sound pressure level: 99.63

Weight: 228g

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Price in India

Skullcandy's Hesh ANC can be bought for a price of Rs. 6,999 in India.

Soundcore Space One

The Soundcore Space One headphones offer adaptive ANC with noise reduction claimed to cut external sound by up to 98 percent, along with enhanced voice suppression for mid to high frequencies. They feature 40mm drivers with LDAC support for Hi-Res Wireless audio and include HearID-based EQ customisation.

The headphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC on and 55 hours with ANC off, while fast charging provides four hours of playback in five minutes. The headset supports multipoint connectivity, uses three AI-backed microphones for clearer calls, and comes with an AUX option and travel pouch.

Key Specifications

Playtime (claimed): Up to 55 hours (ANC off), 40 hours (ANC on)

Drivers: 40mm dynamic drivers

Audio: Hi-Res Wireless with LDAC support

Noise cancellation: Adaptive ANC, up to 98% noise reduction claimed

Voice reduction: 2x stronger voice suppression (vs Life Q30)

Fast charging: 5 minutes for 4 hours playback

Calls: 3 microphones with AI noise reduction

Connectivity: Multipoint support

EQ: HearID custom EQ tuning

Weight: 265g

Soundcore Space One Price in India

The Soundcore Space One is currently available in India at Rs. 6,999.

JBL Tune 770NC

The JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling headphones are claimed to offer up to 70 hours of playback with ANC off and up to 44 hours with ANC on, plus fast charging that adds three hours in five minutes.

The headset includes 40mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass Sound, Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connectivity, Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes, and app-based sound customisation. It also supports clear calls with VoiceAware and comes in a lightweight, foldable design with wired listening support.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 40mm

Sound: JBL Pure Bass Sound

ANC: Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Battery life: Up to 70 hours (ANC off), 44 hours (ANC on)

Fast charging: 5 minutes for 3 hours playback

Charging time: 2 hours (full)

Bluetooth: Version 5.3, multipoint support

App support: JBL Headphones app

Modes: Ambient Aware, TalkThru, VoiceAware

Microphone: 1 built-in mic

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Impedance: 32 ohms

Weight: 232g

JBL Tune 770NC Price in India

The JBL Tune 770NC can now be bought in India at Rs. 5,580 through Amazon.