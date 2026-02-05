Technology News
English Edition
  Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10,000 in India: Noise Master Buds Max, Sony WH CH720N, and More

Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10,000 in India: Noise Master Buds Max, Sony WH-CH720N, and More

Many brands now offer ANC wireless headphones under Rs. 10,000 with strong sound, long battery life, and modern features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 18:50 IST
Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10,000 in India: Noise Master Buds Max, Sony WH-CH720N, and More

Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10,000: Noise Master Buds Max can be bought at Rs 9,999

Highlights
  • Skullcandy Hesh ANC adds rapid charging and four-mic noise cancelling
  • Sony WH-CH720N delivers lightweight comfort with Ambient Sound mode
  • Noise Master Buds Max claims up to 40dB ANC and 60-hour playback
Active noise cancellation (ANC) has quickly become one of the most sought-after features on wireless headphones, especially for users who want to block out traffic, office chatter, or constant background noise while travelling. The good news is that you no longer need to spend a fortune to get a solid ANC experience. Several brands now offer feature-packed wireless headphones under Rs. 10,000, combining effective noise reduction with strong audio performance, long battery life, and modern extras like app-based controls, multipoint connectivity, and comfortable designs for all-day use.

Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10,000 in India

Whether you want a pair for work calls, music, or immersive movie sessions, there are plenty of reliable choices in this price segment. In this list, we cover the Noise Master Buds Max, Sony WH-CH720N, Skullcandy Hesh ANC, Soundcore Space One, and JBL Tune 770NC.

Noise Master Buds Max

The Noise Master Buds Max are over-ear headphones that feature Sound by Bose tuning along with ANC claimed to block up to 40dB of noise. They also support Adaptive ANC and a Transparency Mode for letting in ambient sound during conversations. The headset uses 40mm drivers with LHDC 5.0 codec support and offers a 20Hz–20,000Hz frequency response.noise master buds max gadgets 360 inline noise master buds max

It includes five microphones with ENC filters for clearer calls, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with dual-device pairing, and an IPX4 rating. Battery life is claimed at up to 60 hours, while a 10-minute charge is said to deliver 10 hours of playback, with full charging in 60 minutes via USB Type-C.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm, Sound by Bose tuning
  • ANC: Up to 40dB (claimed), Adaptive ANC, Transparency
  • Codec: LHDC 5.0
  • Mics: 5 with ENC, Dynamic EQ
  • Bluetooth: 5.4, 10m range, dual-device pairing
  • Battery (claimed): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast charge: 10 min for 10 hours
  • Charging: USB-C, full in 60 min
  • Weight: 262g, IPX4 rated

Noise Master Buds Max Price in India

The Noise Master Buds Max currently costs Rs. 9,999 in India via Amazon.

Sony WH-CH720N

The Sony WH-CH720N is a lightweight over-ear wireless headphone that offers active noise cancellation along with an Ambient Sound mode for situational awareness. It uses 30mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC audio codecs.sony wh ch 720n gadgets 360 inline sony whch720n

Battery life is claimed at up to 35 hours of music playback with ANC enabled and up to 40 hours with noise cancelling turned off, while charging takes around 3.5 hours via USB. The headset also supports wired listening through a detachable 1.2m cable and weighs about 182g.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 30mm dynamic
  • ANC: Yes + Ambient Sound Mode
  • Bluetooth: 5.2 (SBC, AAC)
  • Battery (claimed): 35h ANC on, 40h ANC off
  • Charging: ~3.5h via USB
  • Weight: ~182g
  • Wired mode: Detachable 1.2m cable
  • Range: Up to 10m

Sony WH-CH720N Price in India

In India, the price of the Sony WH-CH720N is presently set at Rs. 8,943.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC is a Bluetooth over-ear headphone that offers active noise cancellation supported by four microphones for digital noise reduction. It uses 40mm drivers with a 20Hz–20kHz frequency response and 32-ohm impedance for balanced audio output.skullcandy hesh anc skullcandy inline hesh anc

Battery life is claimed at up to 22 hours on a full charge, while a 10-minute rapid charge is said to deliver around three hours of playback. The headset also includes an Ambient Mode for quick awareness of surroundings, along with cushioned earcups.

Key Specifications

  • Bluetooth: Version 5.0
  • Drivers: 40mm
  • Active Noise Cancellation: Yes, with 4 microphones
  • Ambient Mode: Yes
  • Battery life (claimed): Up to 22 hours
  • Fast charging: 10 minutes for 3 hours playback
  • Impedance: 32Ω ±15%
  • Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz
  • THD: <3%
  • Sound pressure level: 99.63
  • Weight: 228g

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Price in India

Skullcandy's Hesh ANC can be bought for a price of Rs. 6,999 in India.

Soundcore Space One

The Soundcore Space One headphones offer adaptive ANC with noise reduction claimed to cut external sound by up to 98 percent, along with enhanced voice suppression for mid to high frequencies. They feature 40mm drivers with LDAC support for Hi-Res Wireless audio and include HearID-based EQ customisation.soundcore space one soundcore inline space one

The headphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC on and 55 hours with ANC off, while fast charging provides four hours of playback in five minutes. The headset supports multipoint connectivity, uses three AI-backed microphones for clearer calls, and comes with an AUX option and travel pouch.

Key Specifications

  • Playtime (claimed): Up to 55 hours (ANC off), 40 hours (ANC on)
  • Drivers: 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Audio: Hi-Res Wireless with LDAC support
  • Noise cancellation: Adaptive ANC, up to 98% noise reduction claimed
  • Voice reduction: 2x stronger voice suppression (vs Life Q30)
  • Fast charging: 5 minutes for 4 hours playback
  • Calls: 3 microphones with AI noise reduction
  • Connectivity: Multipoint support
  • EQ: HearID custom EQ tuning
  • Weight: 265g

Soundcore Space One Price in India

The Soundcore Space One is currently available in India at Rs. 6,999.

JBL Tune 770NC

The JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling headphones are claimed to offer up to 70 hours of playback with ANC off and up to 44 hours with ANC on, plus fast charging that adds three hours in five minutes.jbl tune 770nc jbl inline tune 770nc

The headset includes 40mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass Sound, Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connectivity, Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes, and app-based sound customisation. It also supports clear calls with VoiceAware and comes in a lightweight, foldable design with wired listening support.

Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm
  • Sound: JBL Pure Bass Sound
  • ANC: Adaptive Noise Cancelling
  • Battery life: Up to 70 hours (ANC off), 44 hours (ANC on)
  • Fast charging: 5 minutes for 3 hours playback
  • Charging time: 2 hours (full)
  • Bluetooth: Version 5.3, multipoint support
  • App support: JBL Headphones app
  • Modes: Ambient Aware, TalkThru, VoiceAware
  • Microphone: 1 built-in mic
  • Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz
  • Impedance: 32 ohms
  • Weight: 232g

JBL Tune 770NC Price in India

The JBL Tune 770NC can now be bought in India at Rs. 5,580 through Amazon.

Further reading: Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10000 in India, Best ANC Headphones in India, Noise Master Buds Max, Sony WH-CH720N, Skullcandy Hesh ANC, Soundcore Space One, JBL Tune 770NC
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Overwatch 2 Rebrands to 'Overwatch' as Blizzard Announces 10 New Heroes, Year-Long Story, Switch 2 Version
Best Headphones with ANC Under Rs 10,000 in India: Noise Master Buds Max, Sony WH-CH720N, and More
