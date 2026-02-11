Technology News
Instagram Said to Be Working On AI-Powered Face Swap Feature, Takes On OpenAI’s Sora

A tipster has claimed that Instagram is developing a feature that lets users add someone else’s likeness to generate videos.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 February 2026 16:54 IST
Instagram Said to Be Working On AI-Powered Face Swap Feature, Takes On OpenAI's Sora

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Solen Feyissa

Instagram is reportedly also working on a new Instants app

Highlights
  • The feature is dubbed “Create your likeness”
  • Users can create AI images and videos in their likeness
  • Instagram is said to let users invite others to share their likeness
Instagram might soon release a feature that allows it to compete with OpenAI's Sora app. As per a tipster, the Meta-owned platform is working on a face swap feature that allows users to submit their own likeness and generate images and videos using AI. Additionally, it is said that users will be able to request the likeness of other users as well. On the face of it, the feature sounds very similar to what the Sora app offers; however, the implementation could be different.

Instagram Might Be Working On a Face Swap Feature

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Alessandro Paluzzi said, “#Instagram is working on an #AI-powered face swap feature.” He also shared screenshots of the new tool. Notably, while the tipster called it a face swap feature, the screenshots refer to it as “Create my likeness.”

Based on the screenshots, it appears that Instagram user will have access to their likeness by default. It is unclear if the data would be fetched from their posts and Highlights or if they would have to upload a selfie to activate the feature. But once they have access to it, they can write a prompt to generate images and videos using AI. They might also be able to share these with friends via DMs, or publish them in their feed or Stories, but there is no clarity on this.

One interesting aspect of the feature, as shared by the tipster in a separate screenshot, is the ability to use someone else's likeness to generate AI content. However, before a user can do so, they would have to obtain permission from them. The screenshot shows an option to invite another user, which would likely send a DM or similar notification to the other user, and they would have to accept before anyone can use their likeness to create AI-generated content.

The permission-based format is likely being added so that the likeness of a user cannot be misused or used in a way that they do not approve of. OpenAI's Sora tackles this by letting users ban specific actions and words that no one can generate, even if they have access to their likeness. It is uncertain how Instagram will manage this.

Do note that this development has not been officially confirmed by the company, so we advise taking it with a pinch of salt until Instagram announces it.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram features, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Sora
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
