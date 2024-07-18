Technology News
  Boat Nirvana Space TWS Earphones With 360 Degree Spatial Audio Support Launched in India

Boat Nirvana Space TWS Earphones With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Support Launched in India

Boat Nirvana Space earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 100 hours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2024 18:07 IST
Boat Nirvana Space TWS Earphones With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Nirvana Space comes in Celestial White and Cosmic Black colourways

Highlights
  • Boat Nirvana Space supports multi-point connectivity
  • The TWS earphones have an in-ear detection feature
  • The Boat Nirvana Space are compatible with the Boat Hearables app
Boat Nirvana Space true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were unveiled in India on Wednesday. They are equipped with diamond-like carbon (DLC) drivers and said to offer a 360-degree spatial audio experience. The earphones also get active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 32dB and are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 100 hours. These are also compatible with the Boat Hearables application and will be available for sale in the country soon. Notably, the company is also gearing up to launch its new fitness-tracking wearables — the Boat Smart Ring Active on July 20. 

Boat Nirvana Space price in India, availability

The Boat Nirvana Space is priced in India at Rs. 1,999 and will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Days sale on July 20 and July 21. They are also listed on the company's website. These TWS earphones are offered in two colourways — Celestial White and Cosmic Black

Boat Nirvana Space specifications, features

Boat Nirvana Space are equipped with diamond-like carbon (DLC) drivers that are said to offer a clear audio experience. They also come with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation-supported quad mics. The earphones support up to 32dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature an Ambient Mode. They also support 360-degree spatial audio backed by AMI Technologies.

The newly launched TWS earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearables app and feature in-ear detection, which automatically plays or pauses music when the earbuds are inserted or removed. The app also offers access to an adaptive equaliser. These earphones are claimed to offer a 60ms low latency Beast Mode as well.

The Boat Nirvana Space are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 100 hours including the charging case. Charging the earphones for 15 minutes is said to offer battery life of up to four hours. The earphones also support multi-point connectivity which allows the earphones to be connected to two electronic devices simultaneously.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Boat Nirvana Space TWS Earphones With 360-Degree Spatial Audio Support Launched in India
