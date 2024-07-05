Boat Lunar Oasis was unveiled in India on Thursday as the latest smartwatch offering by Boat. The new wearable boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED always-on display with Bluetooth calling support that lets wearers make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist. The smartwatch supports customised watch faces and comes with an IP68 rating for water resonance. It offers more than 700 active modes and is backed by a 300mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to seven days.

Boat Lunar Oasis price in India, availability

The Boat Lunar Oasis is priced at Rs. 3,299 and is offered in three strap options — Olive Green Magnetic Silicone Strap, Active Black Silicone Strap and Black Metal Strap. It is currently up for purchase through Boat-lifestyle.com, Flipkart and Amazon. The smartwatch comes with one year warranty.

Boat Lunar Oasis specifications

The Boat Lunar Oasis features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with (466x466 pixels) 600nits brightness. The circular 2.5D screen comes with always-on support and has a crown to navigate through the UI. It runs on Cres+ OS and is powered by Boat's in-house X1 processor. The wearable has a magnetic silicone strap and has onboard GPS and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapmyIndia to provide precise directions. It features a DIY Watch Face Studio that allows users to create customised animated watch faces that match their mood and outfit.

With the Boat Crest app, the Boat Lunar Oasis can be used to track blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate. It is equipped with sensors to monitor sleep and stress. Further, the wearable has activity trackers and provides sedentary alerts. Through the app, users can add fitness buddies and create custom run plans. It provides over 700 active modes as well.

The Boat Lunar Oasis features Bluetooth calling that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their watch. Wearers can receive app notifications, reply to texts, and hail an Uber through the wearable without taking out the connected phone. They can also control music and camera, get weather updates, and more through the smartwatch. It also offers Emergency SOS mode and a QR Code Tray to store the QR codes of users.

Boat has given an IP68-rated exterior For the Boat Lunar Oasis to withstand sweaty workouts and rain showers. It has a 300mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life with frequent Bluetooth Calling.

