CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus Sale to Start in India on July 25: All Details

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus have IP55 dust and splash resistance rating.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 July 2025 18:58 IST
CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus Sale to Start in India on July 25: All Details

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Buds 2 Plus can be purchased in Blue and Light Grey colours

Highlights
  • CMF Buds 2 feature 11mm PMI drivers
  • They can be purchased via Flipkart, Myntra, and Vijay Sales
  • Nothing launched CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus in April
CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on April 28. Months after the launch, the Nothing sub-brand has finally confirmed the availability details of the earphones in the country. They come with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. Both models offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 48dB noise on the Buds 2 and 50dB on the Buds 2 Plus. They also offer low-latency mode for gaming.

CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus Price in India

In a press release, the Nothing sub-brand, CMF, announced that the CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus will officially go on sale in India on July 25 at 12pm IST. They can be purchased via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retailers. The TWS earphones were earlier made available for a limited two-hour sale on July 22.

The CMF Buds 2 earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,699. They will be sold in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange colour options. The CMF Buds 2 Plus are priced at Rs. 3,299, and come in Blue and Light Grey colourways.

CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus Specifications

The CMF Buds 2 feature 11mm PMI drivers with Dirac Opteo tuning and N52 magnets. The CMF Buds 2 Plus, on the other hand, feature 12mm LCP drivers with LDAC support and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification. The base model offers up to 48dB hybrid ANC, while the Plus variant supports up to 50dB ANC. They have IP55 dust and splash resistance rating.

Both earphones offer Bluetooth 5.4 and have dual device connectivity. They are compatible with the Nothing X app. For gaming, the Buds 2 offer a 110ms low latency rate, while the Buds 2 Plus offer up to 110ms with Nothing OS. They have six HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0. They have Spatial Audio support.

The case of CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus houses a 460mAh battery, while each earbud packs a 53mAh battery. The former is claimed to deliver up to 55 hours of battery life with the charging case, on a single charge without ANC. The CMF Buds 2 Plus earbuds are said to provide up to 61.5 hours of total battery life with the case without ANC. A ten-minute charge is said to give up to 7.5 hours of playback time on CMF Buds 2 and up to 8.5 hours of playback time on Buds 2 Plus.

Nithya P Nair
