iQOO Z10x Review: A Big Battery Budget Smartphone

The premiumisation of the budget smartphone, which started a few years ago (and continues today), meant that everyone would have purchased a sub-Rs. 15,000 device were then willing to spend upwards of Rs. 20,000, provided the device justified its price tag. It could accomplish this by offering a decent set of cameras with good performance, faster charging, better displays and more. And so you could buy a quality smartphone like the Realme 9 Pro+ that checked all the boxes at the lower end of the mid-range.

The ‘5G Tax' (the cost of adding 5G connectivity to a smartphone) also forced the value-for-money budget segment to turn into bare-bones devices, which got you fewer cameras (compared to their 4G counterparts), basic plastic designs and average battery life. These smartphones solely existed to deliver 5G connectivity for those on tight budgets and nothing more. But after years of delivering the same phones with the same strategy, things are finally starting to change.

There are a few devices, such as the Poco M7 Pro and the CMF Phone 1, that offer more than just basic 5G connectivity under Rs. 15,000. After releasing a basic 5G-enabled Z9x last year, iQOO's Z10x finally appears to be steering things in the right direction. iQOO's latest Z10x adds even more features to the mix, but does it cut any corners to get there?

iQOO Z10x Design: What's with that camera?

Dimensions - 165.7 x 76.3 x 8.09mm

Weight - 204 grams

Durability - IP64

While the iQOO Z9x went with a rather basic design, the iQOO Z10x at least makes some honest attempts to break the mould. It still uses polycarbonate plastic for its rear panel and mid-frame, but the overall fit and finish are a lot better this time.

The mid-frame has flat sides with bevelled edges, while the rear panel has curved edges around, making the phone comfortable to hold. This is important because this is a big-battery smartphone that feels a bit heavy at 204 grams. While I'm not a fan of the lavender colour of the Ultramarine finish, I do like that iQOO has made attempts to give it a subtle wave-like pattern, which is visible at certain angles. It makes this basic budget smartphone feel a bit special. I'm also happy to see that this polycarbonate rear panel does not gather smudges or attract dust due to its frosted appearance and texture.

iQOO's Z10x has polycarbonate mid-frame and rear panel

As pointed out in my first impressions, the camera module looks like there's a lot going on, and it's packed with features. Adding to this image is its chunky appearance. It protrudes quite a bit, making the phone wobble a lot when placed on a flat surface.

Soon after the unboxing, I was a bit shocked to discover that it had just one user-accessible camera at the back. The second one is a 2-megapixel depth sensor for the Portrait mode, while the third camera-like cavity is an infrared blaster.

Placing the infrared blaster in the camera module makes little sense. The IR blaster is usually placed on the top edge of the phone so that it's pointing in the right direction when using the built-in app. Anyone attempting to use the remote control feature to control an appliance will obviously be sitting upright and holding the phone near waist level.

The infrared (IR) blaster is oddly placed at the back of the phone

Because this IR blaster is placed at the back, you have to hold the phone up in one hand (ensuring it's pointed at the right appliance) and then use your other hand to operate the Smart Remote app, making it a two-handed affair. The positioning of the IR blaster is clearly a cosmetic move to make the camera appear sophisticated and appealing (like a triple camera setup).

Another new addition to the camera module is the Dynamic light, which has been borrowed from Vivo's Y series. The Dynamic light basically functions as a notification LED, alerting users about incoming calls, messages, music, and even the battery's charging state. You can choose between three preset colours, but you cannot customise and choose a shade from a colour picker. Overall, I did find the Dynamic light feature useful. When charging the phone you can only tell when the phone is charging (blinking green), fully charged (steady colour of your choice) and low battery (red), which is useful provided you always keep your phone face down. Oddly, the settings for this feature are weirdly buried in the Settings > Shortcuts and Accessibility > Dynamic light section of the Settings app.

The wave-like pattern on the Ultramarine finish is visible only at certain angles

The iQOO Z10x, just like the iQOO Z9x, gets an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. This rating provides full protection against dust and sand but is only splash-proof when it comes to water. However, iQOO's warranty does not cover damage caused by liquid ingress, so it's wise to be a bit cautious. The iQOO Z10x is MIL-STD-810H certified, meaning that this device can function normally in extreme climates and temperatures.

iQOO Z10x Display: Gets the job done

Display size - 6.72-inch, 2,408 x 1,080 pixels, full-HD+

Display type - LCD, 60-90-120Hz

Display protection - Panda glass

Just like its predecessor, the protective display glass on the iQOO Z10x gets smudged easily. The display's colours appear saturated when using the default Standard colour mode, but appear more natural with the ‘Professional' preset. It gets sufficiently bright when used outdoors, both when browsing through apps or viewing video content. However, being an LCD, it does not offer the deepest blacks like some AMOLED displays (available on competing smartphones) can. You can still enjoy your streaming shows at full-HD resolution in standard definition, as the phone supports Widevine L1 playback specification.

The iQOO Z10x's display has noticeably thick borders, especially at the bottom

Finding an Always-on-display (AOD) feature in the personalisation setting was a bit of a surprise. This is because the feature will consume a lot of power on an LCD panel, which, unlike an AMOLED panel, cannot shut off its unused pixels but has to keep its entire backlight on. Thankfully, iQOO's software only allows the AOD feature to come alive when a new notification arrives or upon waking up the device.

iQOO Z10x Software: Standard stuff

Android version - 15

Software - Funtouch OS 15

Software commitment - 2 years software, 3 years security

Funtouch OS has been around for a while and needs no special introduction. With Funtouch OS 15, Vivo added a bunch of new AI tools among the many new customisation features which were missing in past versions. The new AI tools are practical but not exactly capable when it comes to image editing.

The phone does come with some bloatware and third-party apps, but the latter can be uninstalled if not required. Strangely, there, I received very few spammy notifications during the review period. These were mainly from the Browser app, which will push notifications even if you have never opened the app. Avoiding opening the V-Appstore (or ignoring it altogether) is also a good way to avoid getting unnecessary notifications from it.

iQOO's Funtouch OS 15 brings some AI tools to Android 15

iQOO and Vivo's decent track record with delivering updates mainly applies to its premium and mid-range devices. Budget devices do take additional time to receive their updates and, so users might be left wanting for more, as promised updates arrive a bit later than expected. With this in mind, iQOO offering just two years of OS updates is worrisome for those who hold on to their devices for many years. The good thing is that the phone already ships with Android 15, so with two years of updates, there is a good chance it will get upgraded to Android 16 and maybe Android 17.

iQOO Z10x Performance: As good as it gets

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7300, 2.5GHz, 4nm

RAM - 6/8GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage - 128/256GB (UFS 3.1)

Funtouch OS 15 runs smoothly on mid-range and premium devices, it's not the case with a budget smartphone like the Z10x. With the screen's refresh rate set to Auto, I noticed quite a few hiccups from time to time, where the phone stuttered while scrolling through feeds or lagged a bit when launching apps. There appears to be a lack of software optimisation, as, at times, it felt like the hardware was struggling to keep up with the software's gestures. It's 2025, and while all of this is acceptable on entry-level devices with barebones hardware, iQOO needs to polish the Z10x's software, as I am reviewing the 8GB RAM variant.

The iQOO Z10x's display is a smudgy mess

The stereo speakers provide a very treble-heavy sound, but it's just not loud enough. The phone has an Audio Booster mode which bumps up the volume to 400 percent, but it only sounds worse (read tinny) once you cross 100 percent. One is indeed better off connecting a pair of wired earphones. But iQOO chose to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack this year. So, TWS it is!

The phone has no noticeable heating issues even when using the camera app. iQOO seems to have made good use of the graphite sheets as this phone does not pack any vapour chamber cooling system (given its price point).

As for raw performance, the iQOO Z10x performed well compared to its competitors in this segment, as is visible in the table below.

Benchmarks iQOO Z10x Poco M7 Pro CMF Phone 1 Chipset Dimensity 7300 (4nm) Dimensity 7025 Ultra (6nm) Dimensity 7300 (4nm) Display resolution FHD+ FHD+ FHD+ AnTuTu v10 7,09,256 4,77,196 6,39,355 PCMark Work 3.0 10,854 10,661 12,398 Geekbench 6 Single 1,033 942 1,037 Geekbench 6 Multi 2,923 2,235 2,932 GFXB T-rex 94 57 60 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 50 29 50 GFXB Car Chase 29 16 29 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL 5,062 2,435 5,177 3DM Slingshot 6,486 3,261 6,690 3DM Wild Life 3,144 FTR 3,122 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3,138 FTR 3,131

Gaming performance is good, keeping in mind other devices available in this segment. Of course, the phone struggles to maintain a steady frame rate, but it's possible to play Call of Duty: Mobile at Very High graphics settings. Touch sampling is just about sufficient. You can enjoy smoother gameplay at Low graphics and Ultra frame rate, but the frame rate hovers around 60 fps and nothing beyond.

iQOO Z10x Cameras: Same old, same old

Primary camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.8, AF

Depth camera - 2-megapixel

Selfie camera - 8-megapixel, f/2.05, FF

Since there is only one accessible camera at the back, it has to take on the jobs of multiple lenses and, therefore, must be adaptable to various situations. Indeed, not much has changed in terms of imaging compared to the iQOO Z9x, and this is because the iQOO Z10x also makes use of the same hardware as its predecessor.

iQOO Z10x primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

In daylight, the primary camera, at its default magnification, captures average photos for a smartphone at this price point. The photos will look fine on your phone, but zoom in even a little bit, and the images start to tear up. Dynamic range is decent, but there's plenty of noise visible, especially in the shadows, even in daylight. You will also come across random patches with garbled details (bad noise processing), as is visible from the sample showing a main road above. Anything that moves gets blurred, and so the foliage and finer details are often lost.

Under dim or low light with street lighting, images appear soft and have a water-colour effect with blurred details

Using the 2X zoom (below) is not recommended, as the phone struggles to capture decent images at its default shooting resolution. The 10cm focussing range did allow me to get close enough for close-up shots (above).

The selfie camera offers good edge detection, but the image quality is strictly average.

Selfies have average detail and appear slightly soft, depending on the available light. The camera also has trouble exposing the subject in very bright environments, as can be seen in the first selfie sample. In low light, it's not worth pulling out this phone for a selfie, even with the screen flash turned on.

Given that this is a budget smartphone, my expectations with video recording were not very high. The rear camera kind of proved this point by capturing very basic video quality (you can tell what's happening in a scene) with bad dynamic range (clipped shadows). The phone also struggles to keep the frame in focus while panning, and the EIS results in a very cropped view. In low light, the details just aren't there. It's hard to identify people even when shooting a brightly lit street from a close distance. The video recording also appears jerky when walking because the camera lacks OIS.

iQOO Z10x Battery: Impressive!

Battery capacity - 6,500mAh

Wired charging - 44W

Charger in the box - Yes

In our PC Mark Work Battery test, which runs a bunch of applications on a loop till the phone's battery drains to 20 percent, the iQOO Z10x managed a respectable 24 hours and 10 minutes. In our video loop test, which plays an HD video on loop till the battery runs out, it managed a solid 37 hours and 46 minutes. Last year's iQOO Z9x lasted 22 hours and 35 minutes in the same test, which goes to show that the higher capacity battery does bring about improvements in battery life.

iQOO's Z10x packs a high-capacity 6,500mAh battery

During the testing period, despite heavy usage with the phone being used continuously (social media apps, mail, messaging etc., video streaming, 3D gaming), I only managed to drain the phone's battery to 40 percent. So, it's safe to assume that regardless of your usage, it should last you more than a day of heavy use and about two days with casual usage.

Charging is one area that has not got any upgrades. The charger isn't exactly slow, but when paired with a battery with such a high capacity, charging takes a while. It's still tolerable, with the phone managing a 38 percent charge in 30 minutes, 74 percent in an hour and completing the charging process in 1 hour and 36 minutes.

iQOO Z10x Verdict

After spending time with the iQOO Z10x, it's clear that the brand has not cut any corners for its new Z series smartphone. iQOO has attempted to fix the flaws of the previous model but came up short of the competition in some areas. There is a silver lining to iQOO's efforts to stand out (bigger battery delivers better standby), but it could have focused its efforts on better-optimised software and a better set of cameras, even if it just delivers the basics.

Poco's M7 Pro (Review) may not offer the best performance in its segment, but it gets you an AMOLED panel with deep blacks that many will appreciate and an OIS-stabilised camera that will get you sharper photos. It's still the phone to beat in this segment, with prices starting from as low as Rs. 13,700 for the base 6GB RAM variant. CMF's Phone 1 (Review), apart from its Super AMOLED display and slightly better cameras (compared to the Z10x), also offers something exciting with its modular approach for the DIY crowd at this price point.