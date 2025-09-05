Hollow Knight: Silksong is a record-breaking hit at launch and has become one of the most played games on Steam, attracting over 500,000 concurrent players on its first day. The hotly anticipated action-platformer also broke several game storefronts as eager players logged in to download the game. Silksong's release caused technical issues across major digital stores like Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, with several players reportedly unable to access or purchase the game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong a Hit on Steam

Team Cherry's sequel to Hollow Knight was the most wishlisted game on Steam and the player numbers after launch reflect the anticipation for the game. Silksong launched on September 4 and quickly climbed to the top of Steam's Top Sellers chart. The platformer is currently one of the most played games on Valve's storefront, with a peak concurrent player count of 535,213 on the day of launch, according to SteamDB charts. That number puts Silksong among the top 15 most played games of all time on Steam.

Additionally, the frenzy among players to download the game seems to have caused technical issues across multiple digital storefronts. Following the game's launch on Thursday, players claimed they were unable to access the store page for the game on Steam. Many also said they were unable to purchase the game on PlayStation Store and Xbox and Nintendo storefronts.

Trying to buy Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam (2025, colorized) pic.twitter.com/lDZf0HEjM8 — Niclas ꕤ🪼🌻 (@NiclasObrovac) September 4, 2025

The Steam page for the game reportedly crashed after launch. Some players who had added the game to their cart, received error messages that said “something went wrong” while trying to checkout.

The issues seem to have been fixed on Friday as we were able to access Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam. There were no issues downloading the title from the Xbox storefront on Windows either.

Silksong's record (and storefront) breaking launch is no surprise. The Metroidvania title is one of the year's most anticipated games. Fans of Hollow Knight have been waiting for the game's release for years. Over the course of the game's development, Team Cherry shared very few updates on their progress, which led to speculation and collective internet frenzy.

The Hollow Knight sequel was finally confirmed to launch in 2025 at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation in April. The game's release date was confirmed during Gamescom 2025 last month, just two weeks before release.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is now available on PC (via Steam and Xbox app), Mac, Linux, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

