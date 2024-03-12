Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3V Confirmed to Launch Later This Year, Company President Teases AI Features

OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2024 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2V (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3V is likely to come with upgrades over the Ace 2V
  • The handset could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery
  • The OnePlus Ace 3V may be rebranded as OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Ace 3V will be unveiled later this year. The model was previously spotted online with rumoured specifications. Several leaks and reports suggested the expected features as well as the price of the upcoming handset. The company has now officially announced the moniker and confirmed the launch of the phone. It could be rebranded outside China as the OnePlus Nord 4 and is said to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was launched in March 2023 and remodelled into the OnePlus Nord 3.

OnePlus China President Li Jie announced via a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be unveiled in 2024. He did not confirm a specific timeline for the launch but said that it is expected to arrive in the markets "soon." He also teased that it will be a model equipped with AI-backed features.oneplus ace 3v weibo louis inline ace3v

The OnePlus Ace 3V has previously been tipped to come with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is also likely to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging. The handset may also carry an optical fingerprint sensor.

An earlier leak also suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3V could be priced in China under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400). After its launch in the Chinese markets, it may also be introduced in global markets with the moniker OnePlus Nord 4. Notably, the older OnePlus Nord 3 is a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

Recently, a tipster claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 could have the codename "Audi" and may launch soon. It is also speculated that the model may launch with the moniker OnePlus Nord 5, and skip the number 4 because in some cultures the number is associated with bad omens. However, this speculation should be taken with a pinch of salt, and we can expect to hear more about the purported handset in the coming weeks or months.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3V, OnePlus Ace 3V launch, OnePlus Ace 3V specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 4
