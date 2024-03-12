OnePlus Ace 3V will be unveiled later this year. The model was previously spotted online with rumoured specifications. Several leaks and reports suggested the expected features as well as the price of the upcoming handset. The company has now officially announced the moniker and confirmed the launch of the phone. It could be rebranded outside China as the OnePlus Nord 4 and is said to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was launched in March 2023 and remodelled into the OnePlus Nord 3.

OnePlus China President Li Jie announced via a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be unveiled in 2024. He did not confirm a specific timeline for the launch but said that it is expected to arrive in the markets "soon." He also teased that it will be a model equipped with AI-backed features.

The OnePlus Ace 3V has previously been tipped to come with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is also likely to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging. The handset may also carry an optical fingerprint sensor.

An earlier leak also suggested that the OnePlus Ace 3V could be priced in China under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400). After its launch in the Chinese markets, it may also be introduced in global markets with the moniker OnePlus Nord 4. Notably, the older OnePlus Nord 3 is a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

Recently, a tipster claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 could have the codename "Audi" and may launch soon. It is also speculated that the model may launch with the moniker OnePlus Nord 5, and skip the number 4 because in some cultures the number is associated with bad omens. However, this speculation should be taken with a pinch of salt, and we can expect to hear more about the purported handset in the coming weeks or months.

