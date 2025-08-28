Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Moto Buds Loop With Bose Tuned Audio Launched in India Alongside Moto Buds Bass: Price, Specifications

Moto Buds Loop With Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India Alongside Moto Buds Bass: Price, Specifications

Moto Buds Loop is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 39 hours with the charging case.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 14:28 IST
Moto Buds Loop With Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India Alongside Moto Buds Bass: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Buds Loop is offered in a Trekking Green shade

Highlights
  • Moto Buds Loop feature 12mm drivers tuned by Bose
  • The Moto Buds Bass include 12.4mm drivers
  • Both TWS earphones support spatial audio features
Advertisement

Motorola on Thursday announced the launch of the Moto Buds Loop in India. The open-ear TWS headset was initially unveiled in select global markets in April. It has been tuned by Bose, and the company claims that it offers up to 39 hours of total battery life, which includes the charging case. The company has also launched the Moto Buds Bass headset in the country, which is claimed to provide up to 48 hours of total playback time and up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC).

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Price in India, Availability

Moto Buds Loop price in India is set at Rs. 7,999, while the Moto Buds Bass costs Rs. 1,999. They will go on sale in the country starting from September 1 and September 8, respectively. The earphones will be sold via Flipkart, the Motorola India e-store and select offline retail stores.

Customers can purchase the Moto Buds Bass in Pantone-certified Blue Jewel, Dark Shadow and Posy Green colour options, while the Moto Buds Loop comes in a Trekking Green colourway.

Moto Buds Loop Features, Specifications

The Moto Buds Loop is powered by 12mm drivers and is tuned by Bose. It supports spatial sound technology for a 3D-like audio experience, and each earphone includes a dual-mic system with voice pickup sensors and CrystalTalk AI, which reduces background noise for clearer calls.

The Moto Buds Loop supports Moto AI and Smart Connect features, and is compatible with the Moto Buds app. It offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and can be connected to two devices at the same time. The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The headset is claimed to last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and together with the case, it is claimed to provide a total playback time of up to 39 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to three hours of usage. 

Moto Buds Bass Features, Specifications

The Moto Buds Bass features 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers and Hi-Res LDAC audio codec support. The TWS in-ear headset supports up to 50dB ANC with transparency, adaptive, and off modes. It supports Spatial Audio and Moto Buds app compatibility, which allows ANC, EQ modes, and touch control customisation.

The Moto Buds Bass support Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and low-latency streaming. Each earbud has three microphones with support for CrystalTalk AI, ENC, and anti-wind noise reduction for clear calls.

The wireless headset is said to offer a battery life of up to seven hours, and with the case, they are claimed to last for up to 48 hours on a single charge. A 10-minute quick charge is said to provide up to two hours of playback time. The buds have an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass, Moto Buds Loop Price in India, Moto Buds Bass Price in India, Moto Buds Loop Features, Moto Buds Bass Features, Moto Buds Loop India Launch, Moto Buds Bass India Launch, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nithin Kamath Points Out Risks in India’s Developing Crypto Market Future

Related Stories

Moto Buds Loop With Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India Alongside Moto Buds Bass: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  2. Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Launched in India: See Price, Features
  3. Upcoming Smartphones in September: iPhone 17 Series to Galaxy S25 FE
  4. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  5. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Features
  6. Nothing Co-Founder Responds Amidst Phone 3 Fake Camera Sample Allegations
  7. Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery: Report
  8. Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder Join PS Plus in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Slips as Anticipation Builds Ahead of Options Expiry, Bitcoin Hovers Above $112,000
  2. Moto Buds Loop With Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India Alongside Moto Buds Bass: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Reportedly Partners With Reliance Jio to Bring RCS Messaging to Indian iPhone Users
  4. Former Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon Joins CMF by Nothing as Vice President of Business
  5. Nithin Kamath Points Out Risks in India’s Developing Crypto Market Future
  6. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support
  7. Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push
  8. PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder
  9. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
  10. Nothing Phone 3 Fake Camera Samples: Co-Founder Issues Clarification, Says Investigation Underway
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »