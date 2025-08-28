Motorola on Thursday announced the launch of the Moto Buds Loop in India. The open-ear TWS headset was initially unveiled in select global markets in April. It has been tuned by Bose, and the company claims that it offers up to 39 hours of total battery life, which includes the charging case. The company has also launched the Moto Buds Bass headset in the country, which is claimed to provide up to 48 hours of total playback time and up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC).

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Price in India, Availability

Moto Buds Loop price in India is set at Rs. 7,999, while the Moto Buds Bass costs Rs. 1,999. They will go on sale in the country starting from September 1 and September 8, respectively. The earphones will be sold via Flipkart, the Motorola India e-store and select offline retail stores.

Customers can purchase the Moto Buds Bass in Pantone-certified Blue Jewel, Dark Shadow and Posy Green colour options, while the Moto Buds Loop comes in a Trekking Green colourway.

Moto Buds Loop Features, Specifications

The Moto Buds Loop is powered by 12mm drivers and is tuned by Bose. It supports spatial sound technology for a 3D-like audio experience, and each earphone includes a dual-mic system with voice pickup sensors and CrystalTalk AI, which reduces background noise for clearer calls.

The Moto Buds Loop supports Moto AI and Smart Connect features, and is compatible with the Moto Buds app. It offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and can be connected to two devices at the same time. The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The headset is claimed to last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and together with the case, it is claimed to provide a total playback time of up to 39 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to three hours of usage.

Moto Buds Bass Features, Specifications

The Moto Buds Bass features 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers and Hi-Res LDAC audio codec support. The TWS in-ear headset supports up to 50dB ANC with transparency, adaptive, and off modes. It supports Spatial Audio and Moto Buds app compatibility, which allows ANC, EQ modes, and touch control customisation.

The Moto Buds Bass support Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and low-latency streaming. Each earbud has three microphones with support for CrystalTalk AI, ENC, and anti-wind noise reduction for clear calls.

The wireless headset is said to offer a battery life of up to seven hours, and with the case, they are claimed to last for up to 48 hours on a single charge. A 10-minute quick charge is said to provide up to two hours of playback time. The buds have an IP54 dust and water-resistant rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.