Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Now Available in Swarovski Crystal-Studded 'Brilliant Collection'

You can now purchase a limited edition Motorola Razr 60 with a leather-inspired finish that has a 3D quilted pattern and Swarovski crystals.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 11:30 IST
Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Now Available in Swarovski Crystal-Studded 'Brilliant Collection'

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Buds Loop previously arrived in a French Oak finish with Swarovski crystals

Highlights
  • Motorola also offers a crossbody bag designed to carry the flip phone
  • These limited-edition products will be available in multiple markets
  • The standard Motorola Razr 60 is priced at Rs. 49,999 in India
Motorola Razr 60, the company's flip-style foldable phone, and the Moto Buds Loop open-ear earbuds, are now available as part of a new Brilliant Collection designed in partnership with jewellery brand Swarovski. Both devices have been unveiled in a Pantone Ice Melt colourway adorned with Swarovski crystals. Additionally, Motorola says that customers will get a crossbody bag designed to carry the flip phone. The Motorola Razr 60 was released in India earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC under the hood.

Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Brilliant Collection Price

Motorola announced the launch of The Brilliant Collection bundle in collaboration with Swarovski. This limited-edition package includes the special edition Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop, in a Pantone Ice Melt colourway.

Motorola's Brilliant Collection will reportedly retail for $999 (roughly Rs. 87,000) in the US and includes both the special edition Razr 60 and the Swarovski-studded Moto Buds Loop earbuds. The collection will be available in limited quantities through Motorola.com starting August 7. The brand confirmed that it will be available in most markets globally, but has yet to reveal pricing and other information for other regions, including India.

The regular Motorola Razr 60 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Moto Buds Loop was launched with a price tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the Pantone French Oak colourway.

This is the same Motorola Razr 60 that was launched earlier this year, and it comes with a leather-inspired finish featuring a 3D quilted pattern. It is embellished with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, including a 26-facet crystal that is located on the hinge. The volume buttons also sport a crystal-inspired look. Motorola also offers a matching crossbody bag designed to carry the flip phone.

motorola brilliant collection The Brilliant Collection

The Brilliant Collection
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

Similarly, the company's Bose-tuned Moto Buds Loop wireless open-ear earbuds will feature Swarovski crystals. The earbuds are designed to be worn like jewellery. Previously, Motorola launched them in a French Oak finish back in April, also featuring embedded Swarovski crystals.

The special edition Razr 60 clamshell foldable is expected to have the same specifications as the standard Motorola Razr 60. It is likely to feature a 6.9-inch main display, a 3.6-inch cover display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The standard model features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and houses a 4,500mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop, The Brilliant Collection, Motorola The Brilliant Collection, Swarovski
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Safety Overview Which Lets You Review Group Information for Protection Against Scams

