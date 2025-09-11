Technology News
Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

The Swarovski Edition versions of the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop have the same specifications as their standard counterparts. 

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 16:06 IST
Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Motorola

Swarovski crystal-studded Moto Razr 60, Buds Loop launched globally in April

  • Motorola Razr 60 features a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main display
  • It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC
  • Moto Buds Loop is claimed to last for up to 37 hours with the case
Motorola launched the Swarovski Edition of its Motorola Razr 60 foldable phone and Moto Buds Loop TWS headset in India earlier this month. Both the handset and the earphones come in a Pantone Ice Melt finish with Swarovski crystal detailing. The Motorola Razr 60 showcases a 3D quilted leather-like texture with 35 individually set crystals and includes a crossbody pouch for the foldable smartphone. The devices are now available for purchase in the country via the official website, Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Price in India, Offers

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is priced in India at Rs. 54,999, but buyers can get it for an effective Rs. 49,999 with a Rs. 5,000 bank discount. The Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition is listed at Rs. 24,999. Both devices are offered in the Pantone Ice Melt colourway. They are available in limited quantities through Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail outlets across the country.

The complete Brilliant Collection, comprising both the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition and the Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition, is priced at Rs. 64,999. With select bank offers, buyers can avail a discount of Rs. 5,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 59,999.

Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Features

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition flaunts a quilted, leather-like texture decorated with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, highlighted by a 26-facet crystal on the hinge. It also features crystal-accented volume controls and comes with a crossbody case. Meanwhile, the Swarovski Edition Moto Buds Loop complement the handset with a jewellery-inspired look, showcasing Swarovski crystals embedded in the body.

The Swarovski Edition Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop retain the same specifications as their standard models. 

The Motorola Razr 60 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W wired as well as 15W wireless charging support. The handset sports a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO foldable display, a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It also carries a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide rear camera. It has a titanium-reinforced hinge rated for 500,000 folds, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an IP48 dust and water-resistant design.

The Moto Buds Loop feature an open-ear design with 12mm drivers, tuned by Bose for enhanced sound, and support Spatial Audio. They include a dual-microphone setup with CrystalTalk AI for clearer calls, along with Moto AI and Smart Connect integration. Built with an IP54 dust and splash-resistance rating, the earbuds are claimed to offer up to 37 hours of battery life with the charging case and are said to deliver over three hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.


