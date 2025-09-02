Motorola has unveiled its Brilliant Collection in India, introducing the Swarovski Edition of the Motorola Razr 60 foldable smartphone and Moto Buds Loop earphones. Both devices are available in a Pantone Ice Melt finish with Swarovski crystal accents. The Motorola Razr 60 features a 3D quilted leather-like design with 35 hand-set crystals and includes a crossbody case for the foldable phone. The new devices will go on sale via Flipkart. The Motorola Razr 60 was released in India in May this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC.

Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Brilliant Collection Price in India

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is priced at Rs. 54,999. It will be available with an effective price of Rs. 49,999 after applying a Rs. 5,000 bank discount. The Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition costs Rs. 24,999. Both models are launched in a Pantone Ice Melt colourway.

The full Brilliant Collection, which includes both the Motorola Razr 60 and the Moto Buds Loop, is priced at Rs. 64,999, and drops to Rs. 59,999 with select bank offers. Sales of the new devices will begin on September 11 at 12pm via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and select retail stores in India. They are confirmed to be available in limited quantities.

Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Brilliant Collection Specifications

The special edition Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds Loop share the same specifications as their standard counterparts. The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition features a quilted leather-inspired finish and boasts 35 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, including a 26-facet crystal on the hinge. This limited-edition device sports crystal-inspired volume buttons, and it comes with a premium crossbody case for added style.

The Swarovski Edition Motorola Razr 60 features a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main display and a 3.63-inch pOLED cover display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC and has a rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel quad pixel selfie shooter.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition features a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 folds. The handset has a Gorilla Glass Victus coating and an IP48 dust and water resistance build.

The Swarovski Edition Moto Buds Loop stand out with Swarovski crystals embedded on the body and a jewellery-inspired design. The earphones have an open-ear frame and 12mm drivers. They are tuned by Bose and offer Spatial Audio support. They feature a dual-microphone system with CrystalTalk AI. The earphones come with Moto AI and Smart Connect features. The device has an IP54-rated build.

The Swarovski Edition Moto Buds Loop earphones are claimed to deliver up to 37 hours of battery life on a single charge with the included case. They are advertised to deliver more than three hours of usage with a 10-minute charge.

