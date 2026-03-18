The Xiaomi 17 series is now available for purchase in India. The flagship lineup from the China-based company comprises two models, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both handsets were launched in the country on March 11, about a week after their global debut. They are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra are equipped with Leica-powered cameras, with the latter featuring Leica's 1-inch LOFIC sensor.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India, Offers

The Xiaomi 17 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. It is also available with 512GB of storage, priced at Rs. 99,999. The handset comes in Black, Ice Blue and Venture Green colour options.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999, and it's sold in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration. The flagship handset is offered in two colourways: Black and White. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are available for purchase via Amazon, the Xiaomi India website, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

As part of a launch offer, customers can purchase the Xiaomi 17 Ultra at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,29,999. This is inclusive of an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI discounts. Alternatively, they can opt for no-cost EMI options for nine months, beginning at Rs. 14,444 per month.

On the Xiaomi 17, the brand has announced a ‘Never Run Out' offer, where customers can get a free storage upgrade. This means they can purchase the 512GB variant of the handset for the price of the 256GB model.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 17 series comes with partner benefits. To begin with, they are eligible for a complementary four month subscription to Spotify Premium and three months of YouTube Premium. Lastly, three months of Google AI Pro subscription are also bundled, along with specific benefits for Reliance Jio users, worth Rs. 31,500.

The company, notably, also introduced an early bird offer during the pre-booking period, which bundled the Xiaomi Professional Photography Kit Pro worth Rs. 19,999 at no additional cost, with Xiaomi 17 Ultra purchases. This offer ran from March 13 to March 17 in India.