Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica Optics and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica Optics and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

The Xiaomi 17 series is available for purchase via Amazon, the Xiaomi India website, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 12:08 IST
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica Optics and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is offered in Black and White (pictured) colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Both handsets are available for purchase beginning today
  • Customers are eligible for additional benefits
Advertisement

The Xiaomi 17 series is now available for purchase in India. The flagship lineup from the China-based company comprises two models, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both handsets were launched in the country on March 11, about a week after their global debut. They are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra are equipped with Leica-powered cameras, with the latter featuring Leica's 1-inch LOFIC sensor.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India, Offers

The Xiaomi 17 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. It is also available with 512GB of storage, priced at Rs. 99,999. The handset comes in Black, Ice Blue and Venture Green colour options.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999, and it's sold in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration. The flagship handset is offered in two colourways: Black and White. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are available for purchase via Amazon, the Xiaomi India website, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

As part of a launch offer, customers can purchase the Xiaomi 17 Ultra at an effective sale price of Rs. 1,29,999. This is inclusive of an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI discounts. Alternatively, they can opt for no-cost EMI options for nine months, beginning at Rs. 14,444 per month.

On the Xiaomi 17, the brand has announced a ‘Never Run Out' offer, where customers can get a free storage upgrade. This means they can purchase the 512GB variant of the handset for the price of the 256GB model.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 17 series comes with partner benefits. To begin with, they are eligible for a complementary four month subscription to Spotify Premium and three months of YouTube Premium. Lastly, three months of Google AI Pro subscription are also bundled, along with specific benefits for Reliance Jio users, worth Rs. 31,500.

The company, notably, also introduced an early bird offer during the pre-booking period, which bundled the Xiaomi Professional Photography Kit Pro worth Rs. 19,999 at no additional cost, with Xiaomi 17 Ultra purchases. This offer ran from March 13 to March 17 in India.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Price in India, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price in India, Launch Teased Along With Key Specifications

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica Optics and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A6s 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Poco X8 Series Arrives in India With 50-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  3. Xiaomi 17 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Realme P4 Lite 5G Roundup: Price in India, Specifications Expected
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Will Feature This New Colour Technology
  6. Huawei Teases MatePad 11.5 Price in India Ahead of Launch
  7. iQOO 15R Review
  8. Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  9. OnePlus 15T Will Be Launched in China Next Week, Company Confirms
  10. Oppo Watch X3 Goes Official With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition Launched in India With Apple's H2 Chip, ANC
  2. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica Optics and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  3. Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price in India, Launch Teased Along With Key Specifications
  4. Oppo A6s 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications
  5. Adobe, Nvidia Join Hands to Build the Next Generation of Firefly Models
  6. Amazon Rolls Out 1-Hour and 3-Hour Delivery Across Several US Cities and Towns
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Teased to Feature New 'BluePrint Native' Colour Technology
  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Camera Configurations and Pricing Details Leaked
  9. Jio Reportedly Offers Free Incoming SMS Over VoWiFi Without Roaming Pack for International Travellers
  10. OnePlus 15T China Launch Date Announced for March 24; to Be Available in Five RAM, Storage Variants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »