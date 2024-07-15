NoiseFit Javelin, the latest smartwatch by Indian smart wearable brand Noise, was launched in India on Monday. According to the company, its latest smartwatch is a limited edition and co-created with reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. It boasts features such as an AMOLED display, multiple sports modes, Bluetooth calling and up to seven days of battery life. Notably, this is the second smartwatch launched by the company in subsequent months, following the launch of NoiseFit Origin in June.

NoiseFit Javelin Price in India

NoiseFit Javelin is priced in India at Rs. 3,999. The smartwatch is available for purchase starting today on the brand website, Amazon and Myntra. The company says the smartwatch is serialized for 2021, making it a limited edition. It is available in a single colourway: India Blue.

NoiseFit Javelin Specifications

NoiseFit Javelin sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. It has a circular metal dial with a rotating crown and two buttons placed on the right side of the smartwatch, along with a magnetic leather strap. Noise says it is a limited-edition smartwatch with the serial number along with Neeraj Chopra's autograph on the back. In terms of durability, the watch is rated IP68 against water and dust ingress.

Noise says its smartwatch features over 100 cloud-based watch faces. It supports Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.3 and comes with Noise Tru Sync technology for quick pairing. There is also a Scheduled DND mode, which is claimed to silence distractions while exercising. Furthermore, it also has an SOS feature for safety.

The smartwatch has a suite of health features including heart rate, SpO2 and step tracking, sleep monitoring and breathing practice. As per the company, it supports tracking of over 100 sports modes. NoiseFit Javelin comes with a built-in calculator, music control, and a multi-functional clock with alarm and stopwatch features.

NoiseFit Javelin can last up to seven days on a single charge, the company claims. It can get charged to 100 percent in two hours and has a standby time of 30 days. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, running on Android 9.0 or later, and iOS 11.0 or later, respectively.