OTT Releases This Week: Shekhar Home, Emily in Paris Season 4, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, and More

The long weekend is here, and so are our recommendations for the top OTT releases this week. On the home front, we have one major release in the form of JioCinema's Shekhar Home. In this, we will see a detective duo taking some of the most intriguing cases of the Bengal of the 1990s. Another one, in line with the week's patriotic fervour, is Amazon miniTV's Naam Namak Nishan, where we are taken to Chennai's military training institute where young cadets learn the various facets of being a soldier. The remaining episodes of SonyLiv's Chamak are also out, where we explore more of the Punjab music industry's dark underbelly. Amitabh Bachchan will again take on the role of a quizzer, who'll check candidates' general knowledge and wits for lucrative cash prizes.

Globally, the first part of Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 4 is the biggest release, in which we see the stylish marketing professional caught in the web of romantic dilemmas and professional hurdles. Next in line is the third season of HBO's high-octane finance drama, Industry, where we meet and come to terms with more twisted secrets of the industry.

Top OTT Releases This Week (August 12 to August 18)

Here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week, which you can stream this long weekend! Don't forget to scroll below for the complete list of releases this week from major platforms.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1

Release Date: August 15

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie

Emily in Paris returns with more drama, glamour, and complicated emotions! The show picks up after the events of the third season and finds Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) more confident than ever, ready to take bold steps.

Things get dramatic when she learns the truth about Camille's (Camille Razat) pregnancy and her wedding to Gabriel, leaving her torn between her feelings for him and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Her feelings for Gabriel also get in the way of them working on his restaurant. Will love find its way to Emily?

Only five episodes are currently out to stream on the platform; the rest will be out on September 12.

Shekhar Home

Release Date: August 14

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari, Madhvendra Jha, Rohit Basfore, Usha Uthup, Kaushik Sen, Korak Samanta, Salim Siddiqui

In the charming town of Lonpur, Bengal, in the 1990s, Shekhar Home (Kay Kay Menon) is a brilliant and eccentric detective who uses his razor-sharp mind to solve cases that baffle the locals. When Dr. Jayvrat Sahni (Ranvir Shorey) joins forces with him, they form an unlikely duo that takes on a series of puzzling cases. From blackmail to murder to supernatural occurrences, Shekhar and Jayvrat tackle it with quick wit and sharp instincts. The show is inspired by the literary works of British author and physician Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Chamak: The Conclusion (Part 2)

Release Date: August 16

Genre: Crime, Musical

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Siddharth Shaw, Gippy Grewal, Suvinder Vicky, Mukesh Chhabra, Akasa Singh, Mohit Malik, Paramvir Cheema, Pankaj Avadhesh Shukla, Paramir Singh Cheema

The last time we were in the world of SonyLiv's Chamak, we saw Punjabi singer Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema) trying to find the truth about his father's death. This season, the spotlight shifts back to Kaala, who is now furious and vengeful after learning about his father's shocking on-stage murder. He is now in a relentless pursuit of justice and vengeance and restoring his father's honour while navigating the dark underbelly of the Punjabi music industry. An intense exploration of power, legacy, and betrayal is in place.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16

Release Date: August 12

Genre: Game Show

Where to Watch: SonyLiv

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati is unarguably one of the most popular quiz shows in India. First incepted in 2000, the show has been testing candidates for their general knowledge for lucrative cash prizes for more than two decades now. This season, Amitabh Bachchan – who has hosted all except the third one – will be reprising his role of the quizzer.

While the format remains the same, this season provided a new feature called Dugnaastra. This will allow the contestants to double their winnings by correctly answering a "super sawaal" - but with a catch: no multiple-choice options will be provided. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and simultaneously stream on SonyLiv.

Industry Season 3

Release Date: August 12

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Cast: Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey. Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Nicholas Bishop, Kit Harington

In Season 3 of Industry, Pierpoint & Co. ventures into ethical investing, betting big on Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington). Key players like Yasmin, Robert, and Eric find themselves entwined in a complex web of finance, media, and government. Meanwhile, Harper Stern seeks a way back into the cutthroat world that has both defined and destroyed her. Alliances are tested, rivalries intensify, and the stakes are higher than ever. Will Pierpoint & Co. emerge victorious in the treacherous landscape of ethical investing?

Naam Namak Nishan

Release Date: August 14

Genre: Action, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon miniTV

Cast: Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Karan Vohra, Helly Shah, Adhvik Mahajan, Roshni Walia, Denzil Smith, Purendu Bhattacharya

A group of young cadets at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai embark on a transformative journey, facing challenges, forging bonds, and discovering the true meaning of service and honour. In focus are two young cadets, Yuvraj and Gurbaz, who hail from opposite worlds and are almost always at loggerheads with each other. As the training continues, the officers in the making learn to put aside differences and become a band of brothers.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

While the aforementioned films and movies are some of the biggest releases this week, they aren't the only ones. Here is a comprehensive list of new releases from major streaming platforms. You can also keep an eye out for upcoming releases on our Entertainment Hub.