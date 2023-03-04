Noise Buds X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India this week. The latest addition to the Indian brand's earbuds portfolio features active noise cancellation (ANC) and 12mm drivers. The Noise Buds X come in two different colour options and offer Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity. The earbuds have quad mics and are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance. They have a stem-style design and feature transparency mode. The company claims that its new affordable TWS earbuds can offer up to 35 hours of playback time on a single charge along with the charging case.

Noise Buds X price in India, availability

The newly launched Noise Buds X are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The earbuds can be bought in Carbon Black and Snow White colour options. They are currently up for sale via the Noise website and Amazon.

Noise Buds X specifications, features

The Noise Buds X are powered by 12mm speaker drivers and they feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that is said to reduce surrounding disturbances up to 25dB. With the support of a quad mic system, they also offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature for calls. They have a transparency mode that allows users to hear ambient sound. The earbuds have a half-in-ear design and are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case.

The TWS earbuds by Noise come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support A2DP, HFP, HSP, and AVRCP profiles with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The Noise Buds X support the HyperSync feature that pairs the earphones with the last connected smartphone as soon as the lid is opened. This technology also offers a power-saving feature that turns off the earbuds as soon as the user places them inside the charging case and closes the lid.

They feature touch controls so users can control music playback or adjust the volume by tapping the earbuds. The touch controls let access Siri or Google Assistant as well. The Noise Buds X are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance. The charging case supports USB Type-C charging.

The Noise Buds X TWS earbuds combined with the charging case are claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of total playback time on a single charge. The earbuds are said to provide up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. With the ANC mode turned on, the earbuds alone give 5.5 hours of backup on a single charge, bringing the total battery life down to 22.5 hours with the charging case. With the Instacharge technology, the earbuds are said to offer 120 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.