Nothing, the UK-based electronics brand led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is reportedly gearing up to launch a speaker. Ahead of any official announcement, a render of the yet-to-be-announced speaker has surfaced online, showing its design and a few specifications. The render suggests a semi-transparent design for the purported audio device. The speaker is shown to have a boxy design as well. Nothing has already forayed beyond earphones and launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone 1, in July last year. The company marked its entry into the audio space with Nothing Ear 1 earbuds in 2021.

Known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, leaked a purported render of the Nothing speaker. It appears to have a boxy design with volume and power buttons arranged on the right side of the device. The Nothing branding is seen inked in a circular ring on the front of the speaker. It is expected to come with a unique design language similar to the Nothing Ear 1 and Nothing Phone 1.

The leaked image shows speaker cutouts. It could feature rubber paddings at the bottom to ensure grip. Apart from this, there is little information that has been leaked about the speaker as of now.

However, Nothing is yet to reveal plans to unveil a speaker. Also, the final model name of the speaker is not yet known. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The purported speaker could be the third audio product from Nothing, following Nothing Ear Stick and Ear 1 TWS earbuds that were launched globally in 2021. The Nothing Ear 1 buds were launched with a price tag of Rs. 5,999, while the Nothing Ear Stick is priced at Rs. 8,999.

The Nothing Phone 1 was unveiled in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

