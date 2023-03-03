Technology News
Nothing speaker is expected to feature a unique design language.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2023 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ @Za_Raczke

Nothing's purported speaker seems to have a boxy design

  • Nothing Phone 1 was launched in July last year
  • The company currently offers three products
  • Specifications of Nothing speaker are yet to be revealed

Nothing, the UK-based electronics brand led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is reportedly gearing up to launch a speaker. Ahead of any official announcement, a render of the yet-to-be-announced speaker has surfaced online, showing its design and a few specifications. The render suggests a semi-transparent design for the purported audio device. The speaker is shown to have a boxy design as well. Nothing has already forayed beyond earphones and launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone 1, in July last year. The company marked its entry into the audio space with Nothing Ear 1 earbuds in 2021.

Known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, leaked a purported render of the Nothing speaker. It appears to have a boxy design with volume and power buttons arranged on the right side of the device. The Nothing branding is seen inked in a circular ring on the front of the speaker. It is expected to come with a unique design language similar to the Nothing Ear 1 and Nothing Phone 1.

The leaked image shows speaker cutouts. It could feature rubber paddings at the bottom to ensure grip. Apart from this, there is little information that has been leaked about the speaker as of now.

However, Nothing is yet to reveal plans to unveil a speaker. Also, the final model name of the speaker is not yet known. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The purported speaker could be the third audio product from Nothing, following Nothing Ear Stick and Ear 1 TWS earbuds that were launched globally in 2021. The Nothing Ear 1 buds were launched with a price tag of Rs. 5,999, while the Nothing Ear Stick is priced at Rs. 8,999.

The Nothing Phone 1 was unveiled in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Nothing speaker, Nothing speaker specifications, Nothing, Nothing Phone 1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Speaker Said to Be in the Works, Leaked Render Tips Design Details
