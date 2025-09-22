Technology News
Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000

The offer will be application on PS5 digital and physical edition consoles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 September 2025 17:58 IST
Sony Launches 'Festive Sale', Slashes PS5 Price in India by Rs. 5,000

Photo Credit: Sony

The offer is also available on Blinkit and Zepto

Highlights
  • PS5 digital edition costs Rs. 49,990 in India
  • The sale will be live till October 19, or until stocks last
  • PS5 physical edition is priced at Rs. 54,990 in India
Sony has launched its festival season offer in India, bringing discount on the PS5 in the country. The limited time offer slashes the price of the digital and physical editions of the console by Rs. 5,000. Sony's festive sale will begin Monday, September 22, on Amazon, Flipkart, quick commerce platforms, and a number of offline retailers.

PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount

The PlayStation parent announced its festival season sale on Friday. The offer is applicable on two select PlayStation 5 models: PS5 physical edition (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5
digital edition (CFI-2008B01X). Both consoles get a discount of Rs. 5,000.

PS5 digital edition is available for Rs. 44,990, down from its retail price of Rs. 49,990. The physical edition of the console, which retails at Rs. 54,990, is selling at Rs. 49,990. The festive sale will be live till October 19, 2025, or until stocks last, across Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and other authorized PlayStation retailers in the country.

Sony's offer coincides with festival season sales now live on Amazon and Flipkart, that have brought discounts on a wide range of products.

In July, Sony hiked the price of the digital edition PS5 console in India by Rs. 5,000. The console's price went up from Rs. 44,990 to Rs. 49,990. The company did not change the price of the physical edition PS5. Bear in mind, the PS5 digital edition launched at Rs. 39,990 in India.

In April, following the announcement of widespread US tariffs on imports, Sony hiked PS5 prices in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia, and New Zealand, citing “challenging economic environment”. Last month, the company raised prices of PS5 and PS5 Pro in the US, as well.

Uncertain economic environment and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump earlier this year has led to several manufacturers raising prices of their products. Microsoft first raised the prices of Xbox consoles globally in May. On Friday, the company announced it was hiking Xbox prices in the US from October.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Reportedly Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download and Install

