OnePlus Buds 3 will be introduced in the Indian markets soon. The company has announced the launch date of the true wireless earphones in the country. The earphones were unveiled in China earlier this month alongside the OnePlus 12. The Indian variant of the earphones are expected to share similar specifications with the Chinese version. Notably, the flagship OnePlus 12 model is also confirmed to launch in India later this month. The company is also set to unveil the OnePlus 12R model in the country at the same time.

OnePlus India confirmed via a post on X that the OnePlus Buds 3 will launch in India on January 23.

The Buds series is back with its consistent pursuit of product quality and user experience. Introducing the OnePlus Buds 3 sporting a beautiful new colour with the same ergonomic design for utmost comfort. Launching on 23rd Jan 🗓️ 🔔 pic.twitter.com/1ZRVOwAv2F — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 15, 2024

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are scheduled to launch in India, as well as globally, on the same day. The latter is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which launched in China last month alongside the latest flagship model.

OnePlus Buds 3 price in India (expected)

In China, the OnePlus Buds 3 launched with a price tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800). The Chinese variant is available in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colour options. The poster shared by OnePlus India teased the earphones in a blue colour.

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications, features

The Indian variant of the OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to share similar specifications as their Chinese counterpart. The true wireless earphones come with a 10.4mm driver, three mics, and LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio output alongside AAC and SBC Bluetooth codec support. They have 94ms low latency and custom game sound effects that are said to offer an enriching sound experience.

The earphones also come with active noise cancellation (ANC) with three modes - mild, moderate, and depth. These modes respectively offer ANC support of 10 dB, 20 dB, and 49 dB. There is also a transparency mode that allows users to hear things in their immediate surroundings without any hindrance.

Each OnePlus Buds 3 earbud carries a 58mAh battery, while the charging case has a 520mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. The earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 6.5 hours and up to 28 hours with the case when the ANC function is on. With the ANC off, on a single charge, the earphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours and a total battery life of up to 44 hours with the case.

