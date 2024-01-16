Samsung is expected to take wraps off the Galaxy S24 series at its Unpacked event on January 17. Ahead of the launch, numerous leaks have already revealed much about the three flagships. A recent report suggests that the Galaxy S24 series will get seven years of software updates. Samsung's major rival, Google, also announced seven years of Android updates for the Pixel 8 family. Additionally, pre-order benefits and online exclusive colour options of the Galaxy S24 for the European market have leaked online.

As per a report by Android Headlines, Samsung will provide the Galaxy S24 lineup with seven years of software support. Presumably, this will be full Android and One UI updates. Samsung provided four Android generation upgrades and five years of security updates for the Galaxy S23 series last year. If the new rumour turns out to be true, other smartphone makers might also follow Samsung's suit.

Google, during the Pixel launch event in October last year, also promised seven years of software and security updates for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Additionally, a new report by Sam Insider seems to have revealed the colour options and pre-order benefits of the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Europe. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be offered in three exclusive online colours — titanium green, titanium blue, and titanium orange. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are said to come in jade green, sapphire blue, and sandstone orange shades.

The promotional offers are similar to what Samsung has done in the past. The company will reportedly offer double storage space for the Galaxy S24 variant without any additional charges. If a buyer places an order for a 128GB storage variant, it could bumped up to the 256GB variant for the same price. Similarly, users can pay for a 256GB variant and get a 512GB storage model. The 1TB storage version of Galaxy S24 Ultra can be grabbed for the price tag of the 512GB variant. However, the 1TB option could be limited to 2000 units across all participating retailers.

Samsung's trade-in bonus programme could provide a guaranteed EUR 100 bonus on the purchase of any Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra while trading in an old smartphone or tablet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.