Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will go on sale starting September 8 across various channels.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:29 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is sold in Aura Blue and Ash Black color options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r feature 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers
  • The TWS headset support dual device connectivity
  • The Nord Buds 3r earbuds have an IP55 dust and water resistance ratings
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r was launched in India on Tuesday. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 54 hours, including the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Nord Buds 3r come with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, AI-backed call noise cancellation and dual-device connectivity. The earphones support real-time AI Translation and 360-degree OnePlus 3D Audio as well. It also offers support for the Find My Earbuds feature.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India is set at Rs. 1,799, and the wireless headset will be available at a special price of Rs. 1,599 for a limited time. It is offered in Aura Blue and Ash Black shades. 

The company says that the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will go on sale starting September 8 via the OnePlus India e-store, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other select retail stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is equipped with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. Users can select from three preset EQ modes and can further customise their listening experience with a customisable six-band equaliser, using the Sound Master EQ feature. The earphones support OnePlus 3D Audio, which is said to offer an immersive 360-degree soundstage. With a dual mic setup backed by AI, it offers environmental noise cancellation for clearer calls.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r include Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair. It supports dual-device connectivity and offers up to 47ms low-latency, when using the built-in gaming mode. It allows users to connect to a voice assistant with a tap gesture. They support AI Translation for real-time language assistance, on supported handsets. Users can double-tap the earbuds to take photos with the Tap 2 Take feature, while Find My Earbuds helps locate misplaced buds.

Together with the charging case, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 54 hours. It comes with TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification as well. Only the earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r India Launch, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Features, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  2. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  5. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Get This Feature That Android Users Already Have
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India
  2. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  3. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  4. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  5. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  6. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  7. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  8. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  9. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  10. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »