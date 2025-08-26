OnePlus Nord Buds 3r was launched in India on Tuesday. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 54 hours, including the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Nord Buds 3r come with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, AI-backed call noise cancellation and dual-device connectivity. The earphones support real-time AI Translation and 360-degree OnePlus 3D Audio as well. It also offers support for the Find My Earbuds feature.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India is set at Rs. 1,799, and the wireless headset will be available at a special price of Rs. 1,599 for a limited time. It is offered in Aura Blue and Ash Black shades.

The company says that the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will go on sale starting September 8 via the OnePlus India e-store, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other select retail stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is equipped with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. Users can select from three preset EQ modes and can further customise their listening experience with a customisable six-band equaliser, using the Sound Master EQ feature. The earphones support OnePlus 3D Audio, which is said to offer an immersive 360-degree soundstage. With a dual mic setup backed by AI, it offers environmental noise cancellation for clearer calls.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r include Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair. It supports dual-device connectivity and offers up to 47ms low-latency, when using the built-in gaming mode. It allows users to connect to a voice assistant with a tap gesture. They support AI Translation for real-time language assistance, on supported handsets. Users can double-tap the earbuds to take photos with the Tap 2 Take feature, while Find My Earbuds helps locate misplaced buds.

Together with the charging case, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 54 hours. It comes with TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification as well. Only the earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.