The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r was launched in India last month as the latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the sub-Rs. 2,000 segment — a highly competitive space flooded by an influx of options. It stacks up against other brands such as boAt, Noise, Oppo, and Redmi, which all have affordable yet capable offerings. Similar to its predecessor, the new OnePlus Nord Buds 3r sacrifices some key features to keep its price low. However, it promises to deliver on the most important criterion of all — audio quality.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India starts at Rs. 1,799, which makes it an entry-level offering. But does it make sense to invest in them solely based on the audio quality and brand reliability of OnePlus? This is what I will discuss in my review.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Design: Functional

Weight - 4.5g (Each Bud), 38.6g (Case)

Water and dust resistance - IP55

Colours - Aura Blue, Ash Black

With the Nord Buds 3r, OnePlus has shifted from its signature pebble-shaped case to a squared-off appearance. It represents a significant design shift from its predecessor, featuring a vertically opening case and sharp, straight edges that give it a look reminiscent of a LEGO set. At 38.6g, the TWS' case is lightweight and pocketable, featuring a matte finish that makes it resistant to fingerprints.

While it is indeed a smart choice, the TWS earphones do not feel premium to hold. There's an LED indicator discreetly tucked on the bottom half, and it is only noticeable when it is lit. You also get a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging. However, the absence of a dedicated pairing button may confuse first-time TWS users about the pairing process.

The design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r looks and feels functional but not premium

Interestingly, the matte finish of the case also extends to the earbuds themselves. They feature short stems and are available in multiple sizes of silicone eartips. The earbuds weigh 4.5g each and are thus relatively lightweight. They fit snugly in my ear with the pre-fitted eartips and didn't fall out, even when I was playing sports. There are indents on both earbuds for touch-based controls.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is IP55-rated, which means it can withstand minor splashes of water, making it an ideal workout companion. However, only the earbuds carry ingress protection and not the case itself.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r App Support and Specifications: Straightforward

Driver - 12.4mm Dynamic Driver

Companion app - HeyMelody

Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

If you have a OnePlus smartphone, then all of the features of the Nord Buds 3r can be controlled via Bluetooth settings itself. However, non-OnePlus users will have to download the HeyMelody app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. With the app, you get the same experience that we talked about in our recent OnePlus Buds 4 review, so that you can read more about it here.

It lets you change the audio effects, toggle the game mode, and control settings like dual connection, Find My earbuds, and more. You can also set the functions for the touch controls on each earbud separately.

The HeyMelody app offers settings for dual-device connectivity, Find My and more features

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features a 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic driver. It has three preset EQ modes and a customisable six-band equaliser. There's support for OnePlus 3D Audio, which creates a 360-degree soundstage. For connectivity, the TWS earphones include Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair.

The TWS earphones also have dual-device connectivity and promise up to 47ms of low latency. However, one notable omission is wear detection, which means the audio will keep playing or won't auto-resume even if you take out the earbuds and put them on again. In 2025, this is a staple feature that every TWS earphone should have, and the lack thereof on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is disappointing to see.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Performance and Battery Life: Mixed Bag

Codec Support - AAC, SBC

Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.4

Battery - 58mAh (Earbuds); 560mAh (Charging Case)

While features are indeed important, audio quality is the most important metric on which TWS earphones are judged, and here, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are a mixed bag. It has a bass-heavy profile, which means low frequencies are pronounced and often punchy. While this may work for those who have an affinity for EDMs or upbeat music, not everyone will like its default tuning.

Even when set to Balanced, the TWS earbuds still incline towards bass over vocals. It can be a bit overpowering, especially at higher volumes, which I witnessed in tracks like Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and Hotel California by the Eagles.

The TWS earphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear for prolonged periods

While the mids are fine for casual listening, the instrument separation isn't the greatest on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r. And while treble is there, it lacks the “openness” and depth of other well-balanced TWS earbuds. I experienced this even on vocal-heavy tracks, such as Sam Smith's "Unholy" (Orchestral Version), Norah Jones' "Don't Know Why," and AJR's "World's Smallest Violin."

You'll have to play around with the six-band equaliser to achieve a well-balanced sound profile, which negates some of the boominess found in the preset modes. There is support for spatial audio on the TWS earbuds, but it only works with OnePlus smartphones, which I unfortunately did not have during my review period.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r's battery life is impressive

However, the Nord Buds 3r lack active noise cancellation (ANC), meaning you won't be able to enjoy any sort of ambient noise suppression while listening to music. Moving on, the call quality on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is decent when indoors. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to cut down on background noise and highlight the speaker's voice. However, it struggles to have the same effect if you're in a much busier environment, say a crowded street or a market.

Battery life is where the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r truly excels. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. My experience with the TWS earphones somewhat matched these numbers, and I got about 11 hours of listening time. The company claims the case can extend the battery life by another 48 hours, while just a 10-minute charge will add eight hours to the battery life.

My experience matched these claims. I only charged the TWS earphones once last week, and they're still going strong.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Verdict

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r presents itself as a classic case of prioritising core strengths over flashy frills. The TWS earbuds excel with their outstanding battery life and boast a functional and simple design. However, the audio experience leans heavily towards bass, which can be overwhelming for casual listeners. The lack of ANC is another significant omission.

So, who is the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r for? They can be a great companion for casual listeners who prefer a simple product with brand reliability, decent audio quality, and a long battery life. However, they're not suited for audiophiles or those who prioritise ANC for their daily commute. To put it simply, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is a package of trade-offs.