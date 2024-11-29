OnePlus could unveil new audio products soon. The OnePlus Buds 3 and the Buds Pro 3 were introduced in the country in March and August, respectively. Meanwhile, the company launched the Nord Buds 3 Pro and Nord Buds 3 in India in July and September, respectively. Since then, the brand has not announced or teased new audio wearables. However, a pair of new OnePlus TWS earphones have been now been spotted on certification sites suggesting imminent launch. One such variant has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification database.

OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Database

The OnePlus E513A TWS earphones have appeared on the TUV Rheinland website. The listing does not reveal any details about the anticipated headsets, nor does it confirm a moniker. We may learn more about the audio wearables in the coming weeks. For reference, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and the Nord Buds 3 earphones carry the model numbers E512A and E514A, respectively.

An earlier report claimed that another purported OnePlus Buds variant, OnePlus E511A TWS could be the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R earphones. It reportedly cleared the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification.

The FCC listing for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R suggests that the earphones may feature larger batteries than the previous Nord Buds 2R. However, the charging case might contain a smaller cell. According to the listing, the OnePlus E511A TWS supports 58mAh batteries in each earphone, while the case has a 440mAh battery.

The cross-section of the rumoured OnePlus Nord Buds 3R charging case as seen on the listing suggests the earphones will be placed vertically within it. This could mean that the charging connectors of the earbuds will likely be placed on the bottom of the stems.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, which were launched in India in July 2023, have a pill-shaped charging case with the earbuds placed horizontally in it. The charging connectors are on the inside of the stems. The case has a 480mAh battery, while the earphones carry 36mAh cells each. They have 12.4mm dynamic drivers, an IP55 rating, and are said to offer a total battery life of up to 38 hours.

