Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon

New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon

OnePlus Nord Buds 3R earphones may get 58mAh batteries each.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 19:04 IST
New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is expected to succeed the Nord Buds 2r (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r could have the model number E511A
  • The earphones maybe placed vertically in their charging case
  • The Nord Buds 3r may get a 440mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus could unveil new audio products soon. The OnePlus Buds 3 and the Buds Pro 3 were introduced in the country in March and August, respectively. Meanwhile, the company launched the Nord Buds 3 Pro and Nord Buds 3 in India in July and September, respectively. Since then, the brand has not announced or teased new audio wearables. However, a pair of new OnePlus TWS earphones have been now been spotted on certification sites suggesting imminent launch. One such variant has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification database.

OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Database

The OnePlus E513A TWS earphones have appeared on the TUV Rheinland website. The listing does not reveal any details about the anticipated headsets, nor does it confirm a moniker. We may learn more about the audio wearables in the coming weeks. For reference, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and the Nord Buds 3 earphones carry the model numbers E512A and E514A, respectively.

An earlier report claimed that another purported OnePlus Buds variant, OnePlus E511A TWS could be the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R earphones. It reportedly cleared the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. 

The FCC listing for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3R suggests that the earphones may feature larger batteries than the previous Nord Buds 2R. However, the charging case might contain a smaller cell. According to the listing, the OnePlus E511A TWS supports 58mAh batteries in each earphone, while the case has a 440mAh battery.

The cross-section of the rumoured OnePlus Nord Buds 3R charging case as seen on the listing suggests the earphones will be placed vertically within it. This could mean that the charging connectors of the earbuds will likely be placed on the bottom of the stems.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, which were launched in India in July 2023, have a pill-shaped charging case with the earbuds placed horizontally in it. The charging connectors are on the inside of the stems. The case has a 480mAh battery, while the earphones carry 36mAh cells each. They have 12.4mm dynamic drivers, an IP55 rating, and are said to offer a total battery life of up to 38 hours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 rating
  • Pleasing bass with ‘Bold’ EQ setting
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Touch controls are a bit tricky to use
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Buds 3
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
[Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
Security Firm GoPlus Launches Web3-Focussed Extension on Chrome, Edge Browsers
New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Tipped to Launch in IndiaÂ with This Price Tag
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is the Perfect Smartphone, Here's Why
  3. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  4. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  5. OnePlus 13R Reportedly Listed on FCC Site Ahead of Launch
  6. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
  7. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colours Revealed in New Leak
  9. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs With Up to 75-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Two Different Proto-Human Species Lived Together in Keyna 1.5 Million Years Ago, Claims Study
  3. One UI 7 Leaks via Samsung's Spain Website, Hints at Enhanced Sketch to Image and More Features
  4. New OnePlus Buds Spotted on TUV Rheinland Certification Site; May Launch Soon
  5. Government Said to Expand EV Manufacturing Incentives After Tesla Disappointment
  6. Taiwan Aligns with India, Japan on AML Regulations for Crypto Businesses, Accelerates Registration Deadline
  7. Researchers Find Evidence of Embalming Practices in 16th-Century France
  8. iQOO 13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week, May Cost More Than Its Predecessor
  9. Security Firm GoPlus Launches Web3-Focussed Extension on Chrome, Edge Browsers
  10. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »