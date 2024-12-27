Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 charging case carries a 440mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 11:11 IST
OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 are offered in Flash Blue and Submarine Black colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Ace 2 support dual device connectivity
  • The earphones support up to 43ms low latency for minimal lagging
  • The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 earphones have 58mAh batteries each
Advertisement

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 TWS earphones were launched in China on Thursday alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 handsets. They come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, AI-backed dual microphone units, and active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earphones have an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance. They have support for dual device connectivity and low latency up to 43ms as well. The Buds Ace 2 arrive as successors to the OnePlus Buds Ace, which were introduced in China in February 2023.

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 Price, Availability

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 price in China is set at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100). They are currently available at a special limited-period launch price of CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 2,000). If purchased together with at least one of the OnePlus Ace 5 series smartphones, it can be bought for CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900). The earphones are listed on the Oppo China e-store alongside other e-commerce sites. 

The second generation of OnePlus Buds Ace TWS earphones are offered in Flash Blue and Submarine Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems that resemble the design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3. The touch sensors on each earbud are marked with slight indents and the rounded stems are thicker towards the end. The earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and AI-backed dual-microphone units. 

OnePlus' latest TWS earphones come with support for ANC and BassWave 2.0 technology, the latter of which is said to improve the bass experience for users. They support Bluetooth 5.4 alongside AAC and SBC audio codecs and dual device connectivity as well. The earphones have an IP55 rating against dust and water ingress. They support low latency up to 47ms for minimal lag.

OnePlus packs a 58mAh battery in each earphone, while the charging case carries a 440mAh cell. The earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and up to 43 hours with the case. The magnetic charging case comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 earphones measure 29.99 x 20.30 x 23.87mm in size each and weigh 4.2g. Meanwhile, the charging case boasts dimensions of 66.50 x 51.24 x 24.83mm, and together with the headsets weighs 46.2g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds Ace 2, OnePlus Buds Ace 2 price, OnePlus Buds Ace 2 launch, OnePlus Buds Ace 2 features, OnePlus Buds Ace 2 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing OS 3.0 Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Nothing Phone 2a Plus and Other Models
Gear Up for 2025 With Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Confirmed to Launch in January
  2. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and More
  5. Nothing Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Its Smartphones With Update
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again
  7. New Lava Phone With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera to Launch Soon in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Sora Services Now Fully Operational After Suffering a Major Outage
  2. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for 2025 Tipped; Vivo X200 Ultra Could Go Official in April
  3. OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Nothing Phone 2a Plus and Other Models
  5. OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Gold-Sulfur Complex Found to Play Crucial Role in Gold Deposit Formation
  7. First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone
  8. Study Reveals Genetic and Linguistic Roots of Indo-European Populations
  9. Australopithecus Afarensis' Limited Running Speed Unveiled in 3D Simulation Study
  10. Thunderstorms May Skew Ultra-High-Energy Gamma Ray Measurements, Experts Warn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »