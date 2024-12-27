OnePlus Buds Ace 2 TWS earphones were launched in China on Thursday alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro and OnePlus Ace 5 handsets. They come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, AI-backed dual microphone units, and active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earphones have an IP55-rated build for dust and water resistance. They have support for dual device connectivity and low latency up to 43ms as well. The Buds Ace 2 arrive as successors to the OnePlus Buds Ace, which were introduced in China in February 2023.

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 Price, Availability

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 price in China is set at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100). They are currently available at a special limited-period launch price of CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 2,000). If purchased together with at least one of the OnePlus Ace 5 series smartphones, it can be bought for CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900). The earphones are listed on the Oppo China e-store alongside other e-commerce sites.

The second generation of OnePlus Buds Ace TWS earphones are offered in Flash Blue and Submarine Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus Buds Ace 2 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems that resemble the design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3. The touch sensors on each earbud are marked with slight indents and the rounded stems are thicker towards the end. The earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and AI-backed dual-microphone units.

OnePlus' latest TWS earphones come with support for ANC and BassWave 2.0 technology, the latter of which is said to improve the bass experience for users. They support Bluetooth 5.4 alongside AAC and SBC audio codecs and dual device connectivity as well. The earphones have an IP55 rating against dust and water ingress. They support low latency up to 47ms for minimal lag.

OnePlus packs a 58mAh battery in each earphone, while the charging case carries a 440mAh cell. The earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and up to 43 hours with the case. The magnetic charging case comes with a USB Type-C charging port.

The OnePlus Buds Ace 2 earphones measure 29.99 x 20.30 x 23.87mm in size each and weigh 4.2g. Meanwhile, the charging case boasts dimensions of 66.50 x 51.24 x 24.83mm, and together with the headsets weighs 46.2g.