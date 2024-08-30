Oppo Enco Air 4 have been silently launched in China. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones sport an in-ear design and feature rounded stems with support for touch controls. Together with the charging case, the earphones are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 43 hours. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and have a pebble-shaped magnetic charging and storage case. The company has listed the Oppo Enco Air 4 on the official website and the headset will go on sale in China next month.

The company has yet to announce the price of the Oppo Enco Air 4 in China, but Gizmochina reports that it could arrive with a CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100). The earphones are scheduled to go on sale in China starting September 9, according to a post by Oppo on Webio. They will be offered in two colour options — Frost White and Spring Green (translated from Chinese).

Oppo Enco Air 4 Specifications, Features

The new Oppo Enco Air 4 sports an in-ear design with silicone ear tips and rounded stems. The TWS headset is equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support for up to 32dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). It also comes with a dual-microphone system that offers AI-backed noise reduction.

The latest TWS headset by Oppo also supports spatial sound effects. It offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with AAC and SBC audio codec playback. Only the earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case does not.

The Oppo Enco Air 4 charging case packs a 440mAh battery, while each earphone is equipped with a 58mAh cell. With ANC on, the earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, and a total playback time of up to 28 hours, with the charging case.

When the noise cancellation feature is turned off, the Enco Air 4 can provide up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge and a total battery life of up to 43 hours, according to the company.

The earphones are claimed to charge completely, from zero to 100 in an hour, when placed in the charging case. Meanwhile, the USB Type-C port-supported charging case, together with the earphones, are said to charge from zero to 100 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The Enco Air 4 earphones measure 29.99 x 20.30 x 23.87mm in size and weigh 4.2g each. Meanwhile, the charging case measures 66.60 x 51.24 x 24.83 mm in size and together with the earphones, weighs 46.2g.

