Oppo Find X7 Ultra with two periscope cameras was launched early this year. Now, Oppo seems to be readying the Find X8 Ultra. We haven't heard anything from Oppo about the Find X8 Ultra, but the latest rumours claim the flagship smartphone will be launched in October alongside Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be compatible with a new range of magnetic accessories to wirelessly deliver power. The purported Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to come with an imaging kit.

Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Timeline Tipped

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo posted that the Oppo Find X8 series will be released in October. The Find X8 Ultra is said to come with two periscope cameras like its predecessor and could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood. It is tipped to feature a customised Sony sensor and could ship with an imaging kit.

Additionally, another typically reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), claimed that the Ouga group, including OnePlus, Oppo and their sister companies, is developing its own MagSafe-like system for upcoming handsets. These Chinese tech companies are said to be working on mobile phone cases with magnets and wireless charging support for smartphones. It is also developing a "magnetic heat dissipation back clip" (translated from Chinese), and other accessories. The tipster, however, states that the phones can't have “true magnetic wireless charging” due to Apple's patent restrictions.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is likely to become the first Oppo flagship smartphone to be compatible with this upcoming range of magnetic accessories.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find X8 lineup will feature 1.5K+ resolution displays. The base model is likely to sport a 6.5-inch flat display, while the Find X8 Pro could get either a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch micro-curved flat display. The phones could draw power from a 6,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.