Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Debut in October; May Come With Magnetic Wireless Charging Accessories

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Debut in October; May Come With Magnetic Wireless Charging Accessories

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is tipped to feature a customised Sony sensor and could ship with an imaging kit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 August 2024 19:07 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Debut in October; May Come With Magnetic Wireless Charging Accessories

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X7 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to come with an imaging kit
  • Ouga group developing an ecosystem of phone accessories with magnets
  • It could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood
Advertisement

Oppo Find X7 Ultra with two periscope cameras was launched early this year. Now, Oppo seems to be readying the Find X8 Ultra. We haven't heard anything from Oppo about the Find X8 Ultra, but the latest rumours claim the flagship smartphone will be launched in October alongside Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be compatible with a new range of magnetic accessories to wirelessly deliver power. The purported Oppo Find X8 Ultra is said to come with an imaging kit.

Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Timeline Tipped

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo posted that the Oppo Find X8 series will be released in October. The Find X8 Ultra is said to come with two periscope cameras like its predecessor and could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood. It is tipped to feature a customised Sony sensor and could ship with an imaging kit.

Additionally, another typically reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), claimed that the Ouga group, including OnePlus, Oppo and their sister companies, is developing its own MagSafe-like system for upcoming handsets. These Chinese tech companies are said to be working on mobile phone cases with magnets and wireless charging support for smartphones. It is also developing a "magnetic heat dissipation back clip" (translated from Chinese), and other accessories. The tipster, however, states that the phones can't have “true magnetic wireless charging” due to Apple's patent restrictions.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is likely to become the first Oppo flagship smartphone to be compatible with this upcoming range of magnetic accessories.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Find X8 lineup will feature 1.5K+ resolution displays. The base model is likely to sport a 6.5-inch flat display, while the Find X8 Pro could get either a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch micro-curved flat display. The phones could draw power from a 6,000mAh battery.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Find X7 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India
Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Debut in October; May Come With Magnetic Wireless Charging Accessories
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  3. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  4. Infinix Hot 50 5G Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  5. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  6. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched
  7. What is Qualcomm's Edge Over Intel in AI PC Race? Reveals Mike Roberts
  8. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  9. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  10. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S Series Laptops Launched in India
  2. Samsung AI-Powered Smart TVs to Reportedly Get Seven Years of OS Updates
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  4. Argentina Adds Ethereum Study to High School Curriculum in Buenos Aires Schools
  5. Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Suggested Through Leaked Renders; Could Launch Soon
  7. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Shortcut to Mark All Chats as ‘Read’ At Once
  8. Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website
  9. Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India
  10. Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »