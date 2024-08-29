Oppo Enco X3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are the rumoured successor to the Enco X2 that debuted in China on February 24. The TWS earbuds are tipped to launch in China later this year, according to claims on social media by a tipster. However, it might not be an entirely new product, with the rumour mill suggesting that Oppo's upcoming flagship TWS could be a rebranded version of a recently launched OnePlus TWS – the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro.

Oppo Enco X3 TWS Earbuds Specifications (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that Oppo Enco X3 may launch in China alongside the purported Find X8 series in October. The tipster also hinted at several specifications of the upcoming TWS earbuds.

The Oppo Enco X3 may be equipped with dual dynamic drivers comprising an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter unit. A BES2700 ultra-low power main processor may power the earbuds, which may support up to 50dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). the earbuds are also tipped to get a dual digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) and a triple microphone setup.

The tipster also suggested that Oppo Enco X3 may be jointly tuned with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio, similar to its predecessor. It could get features like Bluetooth 5.4, LHDC 5.0, voice pickup bone sensor (VPU), 192kHz/24-bit lossless audio transmission, and gesture controls. In terms of durability, the TWS earbuds are said to get an IP55 rating against dust and water ingress. The earbuds are also tipped to support a 1Mbps transmission rate.

Enco X3 could get a 58mAh (earbuds) battery and a 566mAh (case) battery, which is rumoured to support 10W wired charging. The case may also get wireless charging capabilities. The tipster further suggested that the purported TWS earbuds could be identical in design and features to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which launched in China on August 20. Furthermore, some of the markets in which the two earphones will be available for purchase may also overlap.