With the second half of 2026 approaching, Apple is said to be gearing up to introduce the iPhone 18 series in September. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models this year, while the vanilla iPhone 18 could debut in 2027. But even though the launch is still several months away, the demand for the iPhone 17 series seems to have cooled off. As such, a tipster has suggested that Apple has reduced its production plans for the iPhone 17 lineup by around 15 percent.

iPhone 17 Production Expectations Reduced By Around 15 Percent

A post shared on Weibo by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) suggest that Apple has lowered its production expectations for the iPhone 17 series by approximately 15 percent. The tipster cited sources within the supply chain, claiming that the current outlook for the iPhone 17 lineup "won't hold for long”.

Apple, however, is not believed to be the only manufacturer that is revising shipment forecasts downward.

A subsequent Weibo post by the same tipster suggests that Xiaomi has reduced its shipment targets by around 20 to 30 percent. Meanwhile, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor are also tipped to have lowered their internal forecasts for shipments by approximately 15 to 30 percent.

If accurate, the production cut could signal a notable shift from Apple's performance earlier this year. According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 17 was the world's best-selling smartphone during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, accounting for 6 percent of global smartphone shipments. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro secured the second and third positions, respectively.

A separate report from market research firm TrendForce revealed Apple's production growth by 19.7 percent year-over-year during Q1 2026. This increase is reportedly attributed to the launch of the iPhone 17e and expanded production of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple, notably, increased prices for several products recently. The price hike included Macs, iPads, Apple TV devices, and HomePod speakers, with soaring memory and storage costs attributed as the reason. However, the tech giant has not yet raised iPhone prices. It remains one of the very few products in the company's lineup, with Apple polishing cloth being another, to remain unaffected by the recent pricing revisions,

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.