Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched in India With ANC, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 13:19 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are offered in Midnight Balck and Sonic Blue colourways

Highlights
  • They feature 12.4mm drivers and up to 32dB active noise cancellation
  • Price is set at Rs. 2,099 with a first-sale offer of Rs. 1,899
  • Th earpones support Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC and SBC audio codecs
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ was launched in India on Tuesday, alongside the flagship Oppo Find X9 series. The true wireless stereo (TWS) headset is equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, up to 32dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and long battery life backed by fast charging. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 43 hours of total playback time. Notably, the company introduced the Enco Buds 3 Pro in the country in August at Rs. 1,799 with up to 54 hours of total battery life but no ANC.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Price in India, Availability

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs. 2,099, and it is sold in Midnight Balck and Sonic Blue colourways. The earbuds go on sale starting November 21, with the first-sale promotion offering a discounted starting price of Rs. 1,899. They will be available for purchase through Oppo's online and offline stores, authorised retail partners, as well as via Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Features, Specifications

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ feature a 12.4mm dynamic driver with a sensitivity of 112±3dB at 1kHz and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The microphone sensitivity is rated at –38 dBV/Pa. The earbuds support up to 32dB of smart ANC and also offer a transparency mode for hearing ambient sounds when needed.

For connectivity, the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC and SBC audio codecs. The wireless range is listed at 10 metres. The Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are powered by a 58mAh battery in each earbud and a 440mAh battery in the charging case. Playback time reaches up to 28 hours with ANC on and up to 43 hours with ANC off, according to the company. Just the earphones are claimed to offer a continuous playback time of up to 12 hours with ANC off or up to eight hours with ANC on. 

Charging takes 65 minutes for the earbuds and 90 minutes for the earbuds and case together, via a USB Type-C port. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide a total battery life of up to 11 hours. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ also comes with a TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification for retaining over 80 percent battery capacity after 1000 full charge cycles, the company added.

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud weighs 4.2g, while the combined weight with the case is 46.2g. The earbuds measure 29.99×20.30×23.87mm, and the charging case measures 66.60×51.24×24.83mm.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus Price in India, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus India Launch, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus Features, Oppo Enco Buds 3 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Price Slumps to $89,900 as Fear, Caution Grip Crypto Market
