Poco F8 Ultra Confirmed to Launch With Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

Poco F8 Ultra is set to launch globally on November 26, alongside the Poco F8 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 13:04 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F8 Ultra will succeed the Poco F7 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco F8 Ultra will feature a Bose-tuned audio setup
  • Poco F8 Ultra is teased to carry a quad rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm its arrival in India
Poco F8 Ultra is scheduled to launch globally in late November, as the latest addition to its performance focused F series. The handset will debut as the successor to the Poco F7 Ultra. Recently, the Poco F8 Ultra was listed on a benchmarking website, suggesting that it might be powered by a flagship Snapdragon chip. Now, the company has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The tech firm has also confirmed that it will feature a VisionBoost D8 chip.

Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the upcoming Poco F8 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which has been built using TSMC's 3nm process technology. The tech firm also claims that the handset scored 3,944,934 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, hinting at its performance. In another post, the company revealed that Poco F8 Ultra's Snapdragon SoC will be paired with a VisionBoost D8 chip, which is claimed to help the phone in offering “AI Super Resolution”.

This comes a day after the company confirmed that the Poco F8 Ultra and the Poco F8 Pro will be launched on November 26 during its November event in Indonesia's Bali at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). The handset is also teased to feature Sound by Bose audio tuning, along with a quad rear camera unit. Other details, like the pricing, specifications, and features, are yet to be announced.

The Poco F8 Ultra was recently spotted on Geekbench with the Xiaomi 25102PCBEG model number. The smartphone reportedly delivered a base clock speed of 3.63GHz and a 4.61GHz peak clock speed. Purportedly running the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it is said to feature two performance cores and six efficiency cores.

Previous reports suggest that the Poco F8 Ultra might pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and unspecified wireless fast charging support. It could be equipped with a 1.5K or a 2K resolution LTPO OLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, coupled with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor.

On the front, the Poco F8 Ultra will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, it might feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The upcoming Poco F8 Ultra is rumoured to ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
