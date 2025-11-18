Technology News
English Edition
Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Oppo Find X9 series comprises two models, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 06:00 IST
Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Oppo Find X9 Pro (pictured) is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series could be powered by a MediaTek chip in India
  • Oppo Find X9 is expected to be available in India in two shades
  • The company has yet to confirm pricing details
Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are scheduled to launch in India later today, weeks soon after the smartphones were launched in China and global markets. The dedicated microsite for the flagship smartphone series recently confirmed its availability via Flipkart and the company's online store. While its key specifications remain under wraps, the phones are widely expected to launch in the country with similar features as the global model. The Oppo Find X9 lineup could be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets, sporting triple rear cameras.

Ahead of its launch in India, here's everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X9 series' (First impressions) expected price in India, features, and specifications.

Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Time

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Oppo Find X9 will launch in India later today (Tuesday) at 12pm IST. The handsets will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. While the Find X9 Pro is confirmed to be offered in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways, the vanilla Find X9 will go on sale in Space Black and Titanium Grey colour options.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 prices in India recently surfaced online via a listing on an Indian retailer's website. The Find X9 Pro will reportedly be priced in the country at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM +512GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9 could cost Rs. 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-end option of the handset is expected to be launched in India with a price tag of at Rs. 89,999, which might feature 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Oppo Find X9 Series Features and Specifications (Expected)

Coming to the specifications of the Oppo Find X9 series, the Find X9 Pro might sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3,600 nits of peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Meanwhile, the standard Find X9 could be equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a fixed refresh rate of 120Hz and 460 ppi pixel density.

oppo find x9 pro first impressions1

Both handsets are expected to be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. To maintain the thermals, both smartphones are expected to get an Advanced Vapor Chamber cooling solution.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro model will reportedly pack a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. On the other hand, the Find X9 is expected to be backed by a smaller 7,025mAh cell.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find X9 series could carry Hasselblad-tuned triple-rear camera units. The Find X9 Pro model is expected to feature a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) main camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera. 

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Find X9 might be equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) telephoto sensor. Moreover, the Find X9 Pro might feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera, while the Find X9 could ship with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
