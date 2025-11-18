Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Their Predecessors, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup will reportedly include Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 11:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to launch early next year as the successor to this year's Galaxy S25 lineup. The technical specifications and features of three expected handsets in the lineup have been surfacing online for a while. Now, the dimensions of the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones have been leaked by a tipster, suggesting that the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 could be thinner and lighter than their respective predecessors. Moreover, the entire lineup is said to measure less in terms of thickness and weight than the iPhone 17 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Said to Be Heavier Than Galaxy S25+ Model

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe has compared the thickness and weight of the recently launched iPhone 17 lineup with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The purported flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be 7.9mm thick, while weighing about 214g. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could measure 6.9mm (164g) and 7.3mm (191g) in thickness and weight, respectively.

If this is true, then the Ultra and the standard models of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be lighter and thinner than their predecessors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25. This year's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2mm thick and weighs about 218g, while the vanilla Galaxy S25 measures 7.2mm in thickness, weighing about 168g.

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ is said to have the same thickness as its predecessor, but it could be heavier than the Galaxy S25+, which is 7.3mm thick and weighs about 190g.

This also means that the entire Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup could be thinner and lighter than the iPhone 17 series, which was launched in September. For reference, the standard iPhone 17 measures 7.95mm in thickness and weighs about 177g. Meanwhile, both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are 8.75mm thick, while weighing about 204g and 231g, respectively.

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could launch in late January next year, which would be earlier than its previously reported launch date of February 25, 2026. The handsets in the lineup will reportedly go on sale in early February of the same year. The phones might be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

However, in select markets, it is expected to be equipped with Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip, which is yet to be launched. Moreover, while the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could sport triple rear cameras, the Ultra model is expected to boast a quad camera setup.

