Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were launched in China on Monday as the successor to the Reno 14 lineup. While presently the Reno 15 series comprises two models, by the end of next month, the lineup will get another handset. Dubbed Oppo Reno 15C, the handset is confirmed to be a more affordable offering in the series. The Chinese tech firm has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in at least two colourways. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 15C to Feature Familiar Design

While launching its latest Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15, the smartphone maker confirmed that it will launch another phone as part of the Reno 15 series, dubbed Oppo Reno 15C. The handset is teased to launch in December and will be positioned as an “entry-level” option in the lineup. Other details, like its pricing, specifications, features, and exact launch date, are still under wraps.

The company revealed the design and colour options for the upcoming Oppo Reno 15C, so we know that it looks similar to the other models in the series. The handset was shown with a similar square rear camera module, featuring triple cameras and the Reno branding.

Oppo Reno 15C will carry a triple rear camera unit

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

Meanwhile, the centred Oppo branding appears at the bottom of the back. It is teased to be available in at least white and blue colourways. Both shades could ship with textured rear panels, too. A USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM card tray appear on the bottom of the phone. It might also ship with a metal frame.

Since the Oppo Reno 15C is said to be an “entry-level choice” (translated from Chinese) in the Reno 15 series, one can refer to the specifications and price of the Oppo Reno 15. To recap, the Reno 15 was launched in China on Monday with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 37,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Earlier reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 15C might be equipped with a 6.59-inch display, which would be larger than the 6.32-inch AMOLED screen on the Reno 15, which has a Full-HD+ (1,272×2,772 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

