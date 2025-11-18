Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 15C Launch Teased After Company Unveils Reno 15 Series; Will Debut in China in December

Oppo Reno 15C Launch Teased After Company Unveils Reno 15 Series; Will Debut in China in December

Oppo Reno 15C is confirmed to be an “entry-level” offering in the Reno 15 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 12:03 IST
Oppo Reno 15C Launch Teased After Company Unveils Reno 15 Series; Will Debut in China in December

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15C will be offered in at least two colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15C is teased to be offered in at least two colourways
  • Oppo Reno 15C will be positioned as a more affordable option
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were launched in China on Monday as the successor to the Reno 14 lineup. While presently the Reno 15 series comprises two models, by the end of next month, the lineup will get another handset. Dubbed Oppo Reno 15C, the handset is confirmed to be a more affordable offering in the series. The Chinese tech firm has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in at least two colourways. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno 15C to Feature Familiar Design

While launching its latest Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15, the smartphone maker confirmed that it will launch another phone as part of the Reno 15 series, dubbed Oppo Reno 15C. The handset is teased to launch in December and will be positioned as an “entry-level” option in the lineup. Other details, like its pricing, specifications, features, and exact launch date, are still under wraps.

The company revealed the design and colour options for the upcoming Oppo Reno 15C, so we know that it looks similar to the other models in the series. The handset was shown with a similar square rear camera module, featuring triple cameras and the Reno branding.

oppo reno 15c launch teased inline Oppo Reno 15C

Oppo Reno 15C will carry a triple rear camera unit
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

Meanwhile, the centred Oppo branding appears at the bottom of the back. It is teased to be available in at least white and blue colourways. Both shades could ship with textured rear panels, too. A USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM card tray appear on the bottom of the phone. It might also ship with a metal frame.

Since the Oppo Reno 15C is said to be an “entry-level choice” (translated from Chinese) in the Reno 15 series, one can refer to the specifications and price of the Oppo Reno 15. To recap, the Reno 15 was launched in China on Monday with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 37,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Earlier reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 15C might be equipped with a 6.59-inch display, which would be larger than the 6.32-inch AMOLED screen on the Reno 15, which has a Full-HD+ (1,272×2,772 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OPPO Reno 15 Pro

OPPO Reno 15 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8450
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
OPPO Reno 15

OPPO Reno 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8450
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15C, Oppo Reno 15C design, Oppo Reno 15C colourways, Oppo Reno 15C launch, Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Their Predecessors, Tipster Claims
Apple Watch Series 12 Tipped to Come With Minimal Design Changes; Redesigned Model May Debut in 2028

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 15C Launch Teased After Company Unveils Reno 15 Series; Will Debut in China in December
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R India Launch Has Officially Been Teased
  2. Lava Agni 4 Demo Campaign Lets Buyers Experience the Phone Before Buying
  3. Oppo Launches Find X9 Series in India with Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launch Today: Know Price, Specs and More
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. These Samsung Galaxy S26 Models Might Be Slimmer and Lighter, Tipster Says
  7. Google's Latest Weather Forecasting AI Model Is Available to Users
  8. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  9. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Nominees
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched in India With ANC, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. Bitcoin Price Slumps to $89,900 as Fear, Caution Grip Crypto Market
  3. The Game Awards 2025 Nominees Announced: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads With 12 Nominations
  4. Jeff Bezos Set to Head Project Prometheus, Building AI for Physical World Applications: Report
  5. Poco F8 Ultra Confirmed to Launch With Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  6. Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone Air Designer Abidur Chowdhury Reportedly Departs Apple for AI Startup
  8. Google DeepMind Releases WeatherNext 2, a Forecasting AI Model for Users
  9. Oppo Reno 15C Launch Teased After Company Unveils Reno 15 Series; Will Debut in China in December
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Their Predecessors, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »