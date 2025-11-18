Technology News
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset: Price, Specifications

The new Oppo Find X9 series comes with triple rear camera systems co-developed with Hasselblad.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 November 2025 12:54 IST
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X9 series (pictured) was launched in China in October

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series comes with Hasselblad-tuned triple rear cameras
  • Find X9 and Find X9 Pro sport 6.59 and 6.78-inch screens, respectively
  • Both models support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
The Oppo Find X9 series was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest flagship lineup includes two models — Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both handsets will be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset. The brand has already confirmed that the Find X9 series will be equipped with a triple rear camera system co-developed by Hasselblad. The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India, Availability

Oppo Find X9 price in India begins at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in a 16GB+512GB variant, priced at Rs. 84,999. It is sold in two colourways — Space Black and Titanium Grey.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is available in a single 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage option, which costs Rs. 1,09,999. This model is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

The Oppo Find X9 series can be purchased via the Oppo India Store, Flipkart, and Amazon, beginning November 21. The company is also selling the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the Find X9 separately, priced at Rs. 29,999.

Oppo Find X9 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Oppo Find X9 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It is promised to receive 5 operating system (OS) upgrades and six years of SMR updates. The handset sports a 6.59-inch (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9 is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) Sony LYT-808 wide camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with OIS. It features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front-facing camera for capturing selfies and making video calls. The camera system is powered by Oppo's new Lumo Imaging Engine, which utilises computational photography.

Powering the Oppo Find X9 is a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It features a VC cooling system with a total dissipation area of 32,052.5 sq mm. There is also an X-axis linear motor for haptics.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X9 include Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, AI LinkBoost with Oppo RF chip, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo. There is a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security and a quad-microphone setup. It measures 156.98 × 73.93 × 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 203g. For durability, the Find X9 comes  with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings against dust and water ingress and a five-star SGS Drop Resistance.

The Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 80W wired fast charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Features, Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Pro sports a larger 6.78-inch 1,272×2,772 pixels AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3,600 nits of peak brightness, and 450 ppi pixel density. It comes with the same display specifications as the standard model.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony LYT-828 primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultra-wide-angle lens with a 15mm focal length and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length and OIS. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung 5KJN5 selfie camera.

The handset has the same chipset, storage, and software support as the Find X9. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also uses a VC cooling solution with a larger 36,344.4 sq mm total dissipation area. Connectivity features on the Find X9 Pro are identical to the standard model. The handset packs a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support. There is also 10W reverse wireless charging support.

 

Comments

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Price in India, Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India, Oppo Find X9 Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
iPhone Air Designer Abidur Chowdhury Reportedly Departs Apple for AI Startup
The Game Awards 2025 Nominees Announced: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads With 12 Nominations

