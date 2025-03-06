Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro to Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Confirmed

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 54 hours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 18:47 IST
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro to Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Confirmed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro comes in Glaze White and Graphite Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro case carries a 560mAh cell
  • The TWS earphones are compatible with the Hey Melody app
  • The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro have an IP55-rated build
Advertisement

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro will be unveiled in Malaysia soon, however, the company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the TWS earphones. The design and key features of the headsets have been confirmed. They are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and are claimed to offer up to 54 hours of total battery life. The Enco Buds 3 Pro will have an IP55-rated build and support dual device connectivity. They will succeed the Oppo Enco Buds 2 Pro, which were unveiled in Singapore in January 2024.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Launch, Design, Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro will launch in Malaysia soon, an X post from the company confirmed. The exact launch date has yet to be confirmed. The official listing of the TWS earphones reveals that they will be offered in Glaze White and Graphite Grey colour options. 

The design of the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro case seems to vary from that of the Enco Buds 2 Pro. Instead of a pill-shaped case, the Enco Buds 3 Pro come with a rectangular charging case with rounded edges. The earphones, which sport a traditional in-ear design, are placed vertically within the magnetic case. 

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity including support for AAC and SBC audio codecs. They have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. The headsets are compatible with the Hey Melody app and offer six customisable EQ bands. The Enco Master Mode includes the Clear Vocals, Bass Boost, and Original Sound presets.

Users can customise the different gestures with the Hey Melody app as well. They can be customised to directly access Google AI Assistant. The earphones also support Google Fast pairing.

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphones have a 58mAh battery each, while the charging case carries a 560mAh cell. Together with the case, they are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 54 hours, while only the earphones are said to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to offer a playback time of up to four hours. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Each Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphone measures 31.09x20.28x23.29mm in size and weighs about 4.3g. The case, with the earphones inside, weighs about 42.7g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro launch, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro design, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro features, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CloudSEK Identifies Large-Scale 'PrintSteal' Fake KYC Document Generation Scam in India

Related Stories

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro to Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  2. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  3. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Shockwave Enduro Bike Launched
  4. Realme P3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Dimensity 8300 Series SoC
  5. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  6. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and Launch Timeline Leaked
  7. Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on This Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get a Larger Cover Screen Than Tipped Before
  9. Dantewada City Moves Seven Lakh Land Records to Avalanche Blockchain
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Unveils Two AI Agents That Can Complete Sales Tasks for Enterprise Clients
  2. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro to Launch Soon; Design, Key Features Confirmed
  3. iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update for iPhone Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Review Summaries to App Store
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Confirmed to Receive 4 Years of Android OS Updates
  5. Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. CloudSEK Identifies Large-Scale 'PrintSteal' Fake KYC Document Generation Scam in India
  7. Dantewada City Teams Up with Zupple Labs to Migrate 7 Lakh Land Records to Avalanche
  8. Google Shopping Gets Upgraded With AI-Powered Features, Will Help Users Find the Right Clothes
  9. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Guaranteed Exchange Value Offer on Flipkart
  10. Mivi SuperPods Concerto TWS Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »