Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro will be unveiled in Malaysia soon, however, the company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the TWS earphones. The design and key features of the headsets have been confirmed. They are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and are claimed to offer up to 54 hours of total battery life. The Enco Buds 3 Pro will have an IP55-rated build and support dual device connectivity. They will succeed the Oppo Enco Buds 2 Pro, which were unveiled in Singapore in January 2024.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Launch, Design, Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro will launch in Malaysia soon, an X post from the company confirmed. The exact launch date has yet to be confirmed. The official listing of the TWS earphones reveals that they will be offered in Glaze White and Graphite Grey colour options.

The design of the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro case seems to vary from that of the Enco Buds 2 Pro. Instead of a pill-shaped case, the Enco Buds 3 Pro come with a rectangular charging case with rounded edges. The earphones, which sport a traditional in-ear design, are placed vertically within the magnetic case.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity including support for AAC and SBC audio codecs. They have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. The headsets are compatible with the Hey Melody app and offer six customisable EQ bands. The Enco Master Mode includes the Clear Vocals, Bass Boost, and Original Sound presets.

Users can customise the different gestures with the Hey Melody app as well. They can be customised to directly access Google AI Assistant. The earphones also support Google Fast pairing.

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphones have a 58mAh battery each, while the charging case carries a 560mAh cell. Together with the case, they are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 54 hours, while only the earphones are said to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to offer a playback time of up to four hours. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Each Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphone measures 31.09x20.28x23.29mm in size and weighs about 4.3g. The case, with the earphones inside, weighs about 42.7g.

