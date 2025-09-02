Oppo launched the Enco Buds 3 Pro in India on August 11 alongside the Oppo K13 Turbo series of smartphones. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) wireless headset is now available for purchase in the country. The company is extending limited-period offers on the sale of the earphones. It is claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 54 hours with the charging case on a single charge. The earbuds have an IP55 rating and are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with titanium plating.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Price in India, Offers, Availability

The price of Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro is set at Rs. 1,799. It is available for sale in the country in Glaze White and Graphite Grey colour options via Flipkart and the Oppo India website. Till September 4, customers can also take advantage of a Rs. 200 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 1,599.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro has 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers and upgraded SHTW copper coils. The headset offers three preset modes, including Clear Vocals, Bass Boost, and Original Sound. The Hey Melody app also offers the Enco Master six-band customisable equaliser.

The TWS headset supports Bluetooth 5.4 with dual device connectivity and is compatible with AAC and SBC audio codecs. It comes with touch controls, Google Fast Pair support, and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. For gaming, a low-latency mode is available, reducing audiovisual lag to 47ms.

Each Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphone carries a 58mAh battery, while the charging case packs a larger 560mAh unit. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, extending to up to 54 hours when paired with the case. A quick 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours of playback. The case includes a USB Type-C port for charging. Each earbud weighs 4.3g, and the total weight with the case is 47.2g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.