Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphones are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 54 hours (with the charging case) on a single charge.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 14:54 IST
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with titanium plating

Highlights
  • Each Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphone carries a 58mAh battery
  • The charging case packs a 560mAh battery
  • The Enco Buds 3 Pro earphones have an IP55 rating
Advertisement

Oppo launched the Enco Buds 3 Pro in India on August 11 alongside the Oppo K13 Turbo series of smartphones. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) wireless headset is now available for purchase in the country. The company is extending limited-period offers on the sale of the earphones. It is claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 54 hours with the charging case on a single charge. The earbuds have an IP55 rating and are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with titanium plating.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Price in India, Offers, Availability

The price of Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro is set at Rs. 1,799. It is available for sale in the country in Glaze White and Graphite Grey colour options via Flipkart and the Oppo India website. Till September 4, customers can also take advantage of a Rs. 200 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 1,599. 

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro has 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers and upgraded SHTW copper coils. The headset offers three preset modes, including Clear Vocals, Bass Boost, and Original Sound. The Hey Melody app also offers the Enco Master six-band customisable equaliser.

The TWS headset supports Bluetooth 5.4 with dual device connectivity and is compatible with AAC and SBC audio codecs. It comes with touch controls, Google Fast Pair support, and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. For gaming, a low-latency mode is available, reducing audiovisual lag to 47ms.

Each Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro earphone carries a 58mAh battery, while the charging case packs a larger 560mAh unit. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, extending to up to 54 hours when paired with the case. A quick 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours of playback. The case includes a USB Type-C port for charging. Each earbud weighs 4.3g, and the total weight with the case is 47.2g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Price in India, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro India Launch, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro features, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Adds Meta AI-Powered Background Generation Feature for Video Calls
Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market

Related Stories

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro With 12.4mm Dynamic Drivers, IP55 Rating Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  4. SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
  5. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  7. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop With Swarovski Crystals Debut in India
  8. Vivo Launches Y500 in China With a Massive 8,200mAh Battery
  9. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  10. Xiaomi 15T Arrives on Geekbench With 12GB of RAM and This MediaTek SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Date Leaked; Said to Debut Alongside Project Moohan XR Headset
  2. India’s AI Development Needs a Balanced Regulatory Approach, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
  3. SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
  4. Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X
  5. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature
  6. Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market
  7. Vivo X300 Series to Use Samsung’s New 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPB Sensor for Stills, Portrait Photography
  8. Apple Reportedly Pushes Supply Chain Partners to Ramp Up Automation Upgrades
  9. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  10. Realme’s 10,000mAh Battery Phone Teased to Enter Mass Production in Early 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »