Psych Siddhartha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Psych Siddhartha is a recently released Telugu romance drama film that stars Shree Nandu in the lead role. The film follows a young man whose life turns into a mess when he faces betrayal from his business partner and abandonment by his girlfriend. As he gets consumed by the betrayal, he proceeds to lead an erratic lifestyle. However, his life takes a turn when he crosses paths with a woman who is coming out of an abusive marriage. The film then explores themes of second chances, romance, and drama.

When and Where to Watch Psych Siddhartha

The film is dropping on Aha on February 4, 2026. The viewers with a gold subscription can now stream the film with early access.

Official Trailer and Plot of Psych Siddhartha

This film revolves around Siddhartha (Played by Shree Nandu), a young man whose partner, Mansoor, cheats him in the event management business, while, on the other side, his girlfriend Trisha abandons him. To cope with betrayal and heartbreak, he turns into a psych, where his lifestyle becomes erratic, leading him to live in a dirty apartment. However, his life takes a transformative turn when he crosses paths with Shravya (Played by Yaamini Bhaskar), who resides in the same township and has come out of an abusive marriage. The shattered history of both connects them together. As they share vulnerability, Shravya helps Siddhartha to find a direction in life. The film's sequences are light-hearted but come with a blend of dark humor.

Cast and Crew of Psych Siddhartha

Written and directed by Varun Reddy, this film stars Shree Nandu in the lead role. The film also stars Yamini Bhaskar, Pradyumna Billuri, Sakshi Atree Chaturvedi, Mounika, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Smaran Sai, whereas K. Prakash Reddy is the cinematographer.

Reception of Psych Siddhartha

The film was theatrically released on January 1st, 2026, where it received a remarkable response. The film's IMDb rating is 9.4/10.