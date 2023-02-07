OnePlus Buds Pro 2 was launched in India on Tuesday during the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are claimed to have a total battery life of up to 39 hours with the charging case. They are equipped with MelodyBoost dual drivers created in partnership with Dynaudio — each earbud comes equipped with 11mm + 6mm dynamic drivers. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with a default Dynaudio equaliser (EQ) setting, along with three custom EQ profiles — Bold, Serenade, and Bass. OnePlus has also included a Spatial Audio feature in collaboration with Google. In addition, it includes a custom EQ profile tuned by renowned music composer Hans Zimmer. The company also announced a special India variant OnePlus Buds Pro 2R.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price in India, availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. These OnePlus earbuds come in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colours. The pre-orders start today with the open sale kicking off on February 14. You'll be able to purchase the earbuds from OnePlus India official site, Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Store app, and other select partners.



There's also a special variant of the earbuds for India called the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, which is priced at Rs. 9,999. This variant will be available for purchase in March.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications, features

OnePlus' TWS earphones are equipped with 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. The included adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature is said to be capable of blocking up to 48dB of external noise. There is also a Transparency mode, which is designed to allow users to receive ambient sound. Each earbud is said to have a battery life of up to 9 hours. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can offer a total battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC turned on and up to 39 hours with ANC turned off.

They support Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, which is compatible with LHDC 4.0 audio codec. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 include Google's Fast Pair feature, along with dual connection support. They are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres and offer an ultra-low latency connection of 54 milliseconds.

The earbuds feature touch controls and are equipped with three microphones. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are rated IP55 for great dust and water resistance. They have a frequency response range of 10Hz to 40,000Hz. These TWS earphones feature inbuilt IMU sensors that are designed to generate activity level and posture reminders.

No details are available regarding the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R.

