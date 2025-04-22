Realme 14T will be released in India on April 25. Just days ahead of the formal debut, the handset has been spotted on multiple certification platforms, including the Google Play supported devices list and Bluetooth SIG. The Realme 14T has also allegedly appeared on Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Google Play Console websites. The listing indicates that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood. It is already confirmed to ship with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, 6,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support.

The updated Google Play supported devices list includes the Realme 14T with model numbers RMX5078 and RMX5074. The list, however, doesn't reveal any specifications of the upcoming handset. The unannounced phone has also popped up on the Bluetooth SIG certification with the RMX5074 model number.

Additionally, folks at XpertPick found the Indian variant of Realme 14T on the Google Play Console website with model number RMX5078 and device code RE60AFL1. The screenshots shared by the publication suggest 8GB RAM and Android 15 OS on the upcoming phone. It is listed with a MediaTek MT6835 chipset, coupled with a Mali G57 GPU. This codename corresponds to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The alleged listing confirms that the phone will feature a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution display with a pixel density of 480ppi.

The model number RMX5078 reportedly surfaced on the UAE's TDRA website as well, indicating its availability in global markets outside India.

Realme 14T Specifications

The Realme 14T is scheduled to launch in India on April 25 at 12pm IST. It will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. It is confirmed to come in Satin Ink, Silken Green, and Violet Grace colour options. The handset will have an AMOLED display with 2,100 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme 14T is teased to feature a 50-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera sensor. It will carry a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, and it will meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.