Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 14T Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List, Bluetooth SIG, Other Certification Websites

Realme 14T Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List, Bluetooth SIG, Other Certification Websites

Realme 14T surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG certification with model number RMX5074.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2025 18:51 IST
Realme 14T Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List, Bluetooth SIG, Other Certification Websites

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14T is scheduled to launch in India on April 25 at 12pm IST

Highlights
  • Realme 14T could run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • It will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India website
  • Model number RMX5078 reportedly surfaced on the UAE’s TDRA website
Advertisement

Realme 14T will be released in India on April 25. Just days ahead of the formal debut, the handset has been spotted on multiple certification platforms, including the Google Play supported devices list and Bluetooth SIG. The Realme 14T has also allegedly appeared on Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Google Play Console websites. The listing indicates that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood. It is already confirmed to ship with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, 6,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support.

The updated Google Play supported devices list includes the Realme 14T with model numbers RMX5078 and RMX5074. The list, however, doesn't reveal any specifications of the upcoming handset. The unannounced phone has also popped up on the Bluetooth SIG certification with the RMX5074 model number.

Additionally, folks at XpertPick found the Indian variant of Realme 14T on the Google Play Console website with model number RMX5078 and device code RE60AFL1. The screenshots shared by the publication suggest 8GB RAM and Android 15 OS on the upcoming phone. It is listed with a MediaTek MT6835 chipset, coupled with a Mali G57 GPU. This codename corresponds to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The alleged listing confirms that the phone will feature a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution display with a pixel density of 480ppi.

The model number RMX5078 reportedly surfaced on the UAE's TDRA website as well, indicating its availability in global markets outside India.

Realme 14T Specifications 

The Realme 14T is scheduled to launch in India on April 25 at 12pm IST. It will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. It is confirmed to come in Satin Ink, Silken Green, and Violet Grace colour options. The handset will have an AMOLED display with 2,100 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme 14T is teased to feature a 50-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera sensor. It will carry a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, and it will meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 14T, Realme 14T Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Enjoy 80 With 6,620mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents

Related Stories

Realme 14T Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List, Bluetooth SIG, Other Certification Websites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Insta360 X5 With Replaceable Lens System Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo T4 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo Series Set to Debut on This Date; Chipset, Battery Revealed
  4. Amazfit Active 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  5. ElevenLabs' New AI Feature Lets One Agent Pass Conversations to Another
  6. What is Ethereum Blockchain's Upcoming 'Pectra' Upgrade: All DetailsÂ 
  7. Why Google Might Shift Production of Pixel Phones From Vietnam to India
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Announces Star Wars Zero Company, Sets 2026 Release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  2. Asus Vivobook S14, Vivobook S14 Flip With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processors Launched in India
  3. HTech's Madhav Sheth Joins Nxtcell to Lead Launch of Alcatel Smartphones in India; Teases New Honor Products
  4. Moto Tag With Support for Google's Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Insta360 X5 With AI-Powered PureVideo Low-Light Mode, Replaceable Lens System Launched in India
  6. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans Payment Network to Process Transactions via Stablecoins
  7. ElevenLabs Unveils Agent Transfer Feature to Share Data Between AI Agents
  8. Realme 14T Surfaces on Google Play Supported Devices List, Bluetooth SIG, Other Certification Websites
  9. Uber Sued by FTC Over ‘Deceptive’ Subscription Sign-Ups
  10. Huawei Enjoy 80 With 6,620mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »