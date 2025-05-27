Realme Buds Air 7 Pro TWS earphones were launched in India and select global markets on Tuesday. They are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 48 hours on a single charge, together with the case. The earphones support up to 53dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 45ms low latency mode. The Buds Air 7 Pro come with support for AI features like AI Live Translator, Face to Face Translator, and AI Inquiry. Notably, the earphones were initially unveiled in China in April.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Price in India, Availability

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 5,499. They come in Fiery Red, Glory Beige, Metallic Grey, and Racing Green colour options. They will be available for purchase in the country via official e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and select offline retail stores starting at 12pm IST on May 30.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro earphones sport a traditional in-ear design, and carry an 11mm and 6mm dual-dac driver setup. They have a six-mic AI-backed noise cancellation system and are said to support up to 53dB ANC.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and LHDC audio codec support. The TWS earphones also offer Swift Pair, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual device connectivity. They support up to 45ms of low latency for minimal audio-visual lag. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The new Realme Buds Air 7 Pro support AI features like AI Live Translator, where users can get live translation through the Gemini AI Voice Assistant. The Face to Face Translator feature is said to allow real-time conversation translation and voice broadcasting, while the AI Inquiry tool can help users have easy access to Google Gemini.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro are claimed to last for up to 48 hours on a single charge, with the case. With LHDC, the total playback time is said to drop down to 28 hours. However, a quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to 11 hours of usage. The charging case, which weighs about 43.4g, has a USB Type-C port. Each earphone weighs around 4.89g.