Realme Buds Air 7 Pro were unveiled in China in April. The TWS earphones will soon be available in global markets, including India. Realme has confirmed the design, colour options, and key features of the audio wearables. Notably, the global variant will come with slightly different specifications than its Chinese counterpart. While in China, the headsets are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 55 hours, the global version is said to provide up to 48 hours of total playback time on a single charge.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch: All We Know

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will launch globally, as well as in India, on May 27 at 1:30PM IST during an event in Paris, the company revealed in an X post. In a press release, Realme added that the headphones will be available for purchase in the country via the official e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and select offline retail stores.

The global variant of the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro will come in Fiery Red, Glory Beige, Metallic Grey, and Racing Green shades. The design appears to be similar to the Chinese model. The earphones sport an in-ear design with rounded stems and are placed within a clamshell case.

Realme claims that the global version of the Buds Air 7 Pro TWS earphones will support up to 53dB active noise cancellation (ANC), LHDC codec, spatial audio, and a low-latency mode. The earphones will come with a Hi-Res Audio certification and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro TWS earphones will be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual-dac driver setup and a "premium aviation aluminium design." They will come with an AI-backed Live Translator feature, which is said to support 34 languages.

Together with the case, the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 48 hours of playback time. However, with LHDC enabled, they are said to last for up to 28 hours. Meanwhile, a 10-minute quick-charge is said to offer up to 11 hours of battery life. The company added that each earbuds will weigh 4.89g and have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.