Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 kicked off at noon on July 31, with Amazon Prime members gaining early access to deals starting at midnight. The sale offers substantial discounts on a wide range of personal electronics, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones. Smart wearables from top brands, including OnePlus, Boat, JBL, Xiaomi, and Realme, are being sold at significantly reduced rates compared to their original prices.

On top of the discounted rates, buyers can unlock further savings through select promotions. ICICI credit card holders and those opting for EMI transactions are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount. Additionally, certain bank cards offer up to Rs. 2,000 in cashback, while select purchases are eligible for Rs. 500 in coupon savings. Readers should note that the effective sale prices listed below already factor in some of these combined promotional benefits.

Earlier, we highlighted the top offers available on smartphones from brands such as iQOO, Samsung, and Realme. We also curated a roundup of the best deals on smartwatches. Now, we bring you the most attractive discounts currently available on TWS earphones.

The JBL Tune Beam 2 can be bought for as low as Rs. 5,499, down from their MRP of Rs. 11,999. The OnePlus Buds 4 are listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 6,499. They can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 5,399. More budget-friendly options like the Redmi Buds 5 and the Boat Airdopes Joy can be purchased at the lowest effective prices of Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 699, respectively, inclusive of all offers.

Best Deals on TWS Earphones in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.