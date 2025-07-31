Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones

ICICI credit card holders and those opting for EMI transactions are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 16:09 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: OnePlus Buds 4 (pictured) can be bought for as low as Rs. 5,399

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 started at noon on July 31
  • The sale started for Prime users at midnight
  • Select bank cardholders can avail up to Rs. 2,000 cashback
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 kicked off at noon on July 31, with Amazon Prime members gaining early access to deals starting at midnight. The sale offers substantial discounts on a wide range of personal electronics, including laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones. Smart wearables from top brands, including OnePlus, Boat, JBL, Xiaomi, and Realme, are being sold at significantly reduced rates compared to their original prices.

On top of the discounted rates, buyers can unlock further savings through select promotions. ICICI credit card holders and those opting for EMI transactions are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount. Additionally, certain bank cards offer up to Rs. 2,000 in cashback, while select purchases are eligible for Rs. 500 in coupon savings. Readers should note that the effective sale prices listed below already factor in some of these combined promotional benefits.

Earlier, we highlighted the top offers available on smartphones from brands such as iQOO, Samsung, and Realme. We also curated a roundup of the best deals on smartwatches. Now, we bring you the most attractive discounts currently available on TWS earphones.

The JBL Tune Beam 2 can be bought for as low as Rs. 5,499, down from their MRP of Rs. 11,999. The OnePlus Buds 4 are listed on Amazon with an MRP of Rs. 6,499. They can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 5,399. More budget-friendly options like the Redmi Buds 5 and the Boat Airdopes Joy can be purchased at the lowest effective prices of Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 699, respectively, inclusive of all offers.

Best Deals on TWS Earphones in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,399 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
boAt Nirvana Crystl Rs. 10,990 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
Redmi Buds 5 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Hammer Screen Rs. 8,999 Rs. 1,349 Buy Now
Truke Mega 9 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,149 Buy Now
boAt Airdopes Joy Rs. 3,490 Rs. 699 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Premium design and robust build
  • Comfortable fit
  • Effective ANC
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Bass-heavy sound
  • Average transparency mode
  • Gimmicky AI features
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 7 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Truke Mega 9 Wireless Earphones

Truke Mega 9 Wireless Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Charcoal Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Hammer Screen TWS Earphones

Hammer Screen TWS Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
boAt Airdopes Joy Wireless Headphones

boAt Airdopes Joy Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shares Superintelligence Vision, Says AI Marks ‘New Era of Personal Empowerment’
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars From MiVi, Zebronics, and More

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  2. Google Pixel 9a Review: A Really Good Buy
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  5. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Price, Offers Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo+, TWS Air 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications
  8. Nothing OS 4.0 Closed Beta for the Phone 3 Begins: Know How to Apply
#Latest Stories
  1. PSR J0922+0638 Pulsar Keeps Glitching Every 550 Days, Scientists Are Intrigued
  2. Starlink’s Unintended Signals Threaten Astronomical Research, Study Finds
  3. DogMan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This American Animated Movie Online?
  4. Love Hurts OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Xbox Game Pass Hit Nearly $5 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in FY 2025, Microsoft Says
  6. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Launch in H2 2025; Galaxy S25 FE Teased to Debut Earlier
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight With Discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a, More
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Services Rolling Out in Surat, Meerut, and Seven Other Cities With Special Introductory Offers
  9. Qualcomm Said to be Developing Another High-End Chipset; Could Offer Snapdragon 8 Elite-Level Performance
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »