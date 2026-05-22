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Xiaomi 17T India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive a Week After Global Debut

Xiaomi 17T is teased to feature a Leica-tuned rear camera system.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 12:01 IST
Xiaomi 17T India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive a Week After Global Debut

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T will succeed the Xiaomi 15T (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T is said to feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Xiaomi 17T will carry a triple rear camera unit
  • Xiaomi 17T will launch globally on May 28
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Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India early next month, the smartphone maker announced on Friday. The debut of the handset will mark the return of the tech giant's T series in the country, as the last model that was released in India was the Xiaomi 11T Pro in January 2022. The company recently announced that the Xiaomi 17T series, which is expected to include two models, will be launched in select global markets on May 28. While the specifications of the handset remain under wraps, the Xiaomi 17T is tipped to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset. Moreover, the handset will reportedly be backed by a 6,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17T Set to Launch in India on June 4

On Friday, the tech giant announced that its latest Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India on June 4, marking the return of the series to the country after years. This comes shortly after the company started teasing the debut of a new T series device in India, with the tagline “The T is coming”.

The upcoming Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India a week after its debut in select global markets on May 28. The phone is teased to boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, housed inside a square-shaped camera module, along with an LED flash.

Globally, the tech giant is expected to launch two models as part of the lineup, dubbed Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. However, reports suggest that the Pro model might not launch in India and will be reserved for global markets.

While the company has yet to reveal the specifications and features, the Xiaomi 17T is expected to be an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The standard model will reportedly be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, too. It could feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The Xiaomi 17T will reportedly boast a 50-megapixel (f/1.77) Light Fusion 800 main rear camera, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The phone might sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera, too.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Xiaomi 17T will reportedly be priced between $780 (about Rs. 74,000) and $800 (roughly Rs. 76,000) in the US and between Rs. 69,000 and Rs. 72,000 in India.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17T India Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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